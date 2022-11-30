Analysts sort through cattle on feed numbers

The latest Cattle on Feed report showed placements and on-feed totals even lower than expectations. South Dakota State University risk and business management specialist Matthew Diersen analyzed the numbers in his latest “In the Cattle Markets” column.

“The expectations before the November Cattle on Feed report were for fewer placements, more marketings, and fewer cattle on feed compared to a year ago,” he said. “Several analysts expected placements to be down about 5%. The actual placements came in below the average expected, as did the actual on-feed total.”

The report showed significant declines in the cattle feeding regions of Colorado and Kansas.

“Feedlots in Colorado and Kansas have on-feed totals sharply lower than a year ago,” Diersen said. “Texas had a sharp decline in placements compared to last year, and those were uniformly lower across weight classes. Perhaps tight feed supplies are pressuring those feedlots.”

He said the report illustrates the current trends.

“Overall, the report would be slightly supportive of nearby fed cattle prices as it indicates tighter supplies of market-ready cattle,” Diersen said.

The report shows some longer-term trends, such as more heifers going to feedlots.

“The on-feed situation is a continuation of a couple of longer-run patterns,” Diersen said. “In the October report the heifer mix in feedlots was reported at 39.7% of cattle on feed. This was an increase from a year earlier and from the prior quarter. It was also the highest heifer mix since 2001.”

The supply of cattle outside feedlots has continued to decline, down 3.3% from a year earlier.

“At 28.6 million head, the supply outside feedlots is the tightest since 2014,” Diersen said. “There are fewer feeder cattle available, fewer being placed, and a larger share of those have been heifers, which means continued tight fed cattle supplies going forward.”

These moves of sending more cattle to market and including more breeding females in that mix have been a result of widespread drought, and Diersen said it should set the stage for good calf and feeder prices.

“Drought conditions are prevalent, especially in the western U.S.,” he said. “The dairy sector seems to have stabilized and is in a better position to compete for tight forage supplies compared to the beef (cow-calf) sector. The combination of these factors would generally be supportive of calf and feeder cattle prices for the remainder of 2022 and throughout 2023.”