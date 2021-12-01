Beef exports to China continue upward trend

U.S. beef exports to China have been on the rise since the middle of last year, with beef going to China at a much higher rate than historical trends.

“Beef exports to China have been surging since mid-2020, far outpacing historical levels,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said. “Through the first three quarters of the year, the U.S. has shipped 394.5 million pounds to China, a more than nine-fold increase from the same period last year.”

China ranked as one of the top destinations for beef exports each of the last several months.

“Since March of this year China has ranked as the number three destination for U.S. beef exports each month,” the center said. “In September, China accounted for 18.1% of total exports for the month behind South Korea (22.4%) and Japan (24.0%).”

U.S. beef exports to China in August set a record, and the following month was the second-highest ever.

“Beef exports to China in August 2021 were 59.4 million pounds, the largest single month shipment level recorded,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said. “September 2021 was the second highest single month at 52.3 million pounds.”

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Services also gives weekly export data, and although the marketing center says that is not as exact as the monthly reports, the latest weekly data shows the strong run of exports continuing.

“This is positive news for U.S. beef exports and indicates Chinese demand is strong considering that the boxed beef cutout value averaged over $280 per cwt. during October,” the center said.