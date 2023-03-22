Calf markets are showing strength early in 2023, and the Livestock Marketing Information Center says optimism is brewing about the markets.

“Across the country, 500-600 pound steer prices are soaring well ahead of green-up this year,” LMIC said. “The northern plains are still a long way from spring and saw 500-600 pound steers climb to $250 per cwt. in Montana and $242 per cwt. in South Dakota. … Nebraska, still very much in dry conditions, saw auction prices hover around $235 for the last three weeks. Drought has been holding Dodge City, Kansas, prices back. However, further south, Oklahoma City 500-600 pound steers have been bringing in around $225 per cwt. for the last couple of weeks.”

The marketing center says these high prices come despite some challenges and unknowns as the spring green-up draws closer.

“These auction prices by our estimation are very high given the spring forage situation is very much unknown, and hay is expensive,” LMIC said. “The big concern in the short term is how spring shapes up. Will all of the country have great early grass growth? Are these buyers able to source and feed reasonably priced feedstuffs until grass shows up?”

Analysts and producers continue to watch the La Niña weather situation and what impact that will have for weather in the major cattle-producing areas.

“The outlook for the spring contains the probability that La Niña may not withdraw until summer, which may point to a cool, wet spring in the Northern Plains and continued dryness in the Southern Plains,” LMIC said.

The marketing center cautions that there could be a market adjustment ahead of the summer months, although right now the cattle markets are looking impressive.

“First quarter prices are certainly higher than we had forecast, and it remains to be seen if they will suffer a sharp adjustment ahead of summer,” LMIC said.

The progress and results of this year’s corn crop will play a big role as well..