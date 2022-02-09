Market sectors show strength ahead of spring

Cattle markets are providing intrigue as the winter progresses, University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says. Slaughter cow and bull prices have been moving higher, while feeder cattle prices have pointed toward good spring months.

“The slaughter cow and bull market are beginning to gain steam and will continue increasing the next few months,” he says. “The slaughter cow and bull market may see another week or two of strong price gains, but it will then be a much slower grind higher.”

Griffith says calf prices should be seeing a seasonal increase soon.

“On the calf side of the market, prices will soon hit their stride as grass cattle demand hits full swing,” he says. “It is generally March before calf prices really swell, but that does not mean they will not be supported through February. The weather may be the biggest determinant of calf prices the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, the feeder cattle market is a mix of seasonal trends, with feeders gaining leverage over packers and watching the impact of boxed beef prices.

“The most intriguing market at this time is the feeder cattle market,” Griffith says.

He says resilience in live cattle futures has been a good sign.

“Live cattle futures have shown their resilience the past two weeks, which has supported the cash price of finished cattle,” Griffith says. “A $3 per hundredweight price increase is not an anomaly, but it probably feels like one given the past few years of live cattle trade.”