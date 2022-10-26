Numbers show unprecedented slaughter in 2022

Female beef slaughter has been running at a historic pace, the Livestock Marketing Information Center said.

“Female beef cow slaughter is approaching 750,000 head more than a year ago this week,” the LMIC said in a recent analysis. “Total heifer kill through week ending Oct. 1 was 364,000 head over last year, while beef cow slaughter was 336,000 head over last year.”

The marketing center said it expects the increased female beef slaughter numbers to continue in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a different landscape to begin 2023 as compared to a year ago.

“Using a simple regression analysis of data back to 1987, that would imply a Jan. 1 beef cow herd number of down 4.8%, greater than the largest decline seen in the 2011-15 time period,” the LMIC said.

More heifers going to market has helped drive the surge in female cattle slaughter numbers.

“The difference has been the larger number of heifers moving through slaughter channels,” the marketing center said. “It would suggest an unprecedented proportion of female slaughter in the last several decades relative to herd inventory. The proportion is fairly off trend line from what is typically seen based on the LMIC regression analysis.”

The marketing center says female slaughter will have to slow down to return conditions to normal. This year seems likely to set the record for the highest proportion of female and cow slaughter relative to the Jan. 1 inventory.

“The highest proportion of female and cow slaughter relative to the previous Jan. 1 inventory prior to 2022 was 43.7%,” the LMIC said. “Even if fourth quarter was even with a year ago, 2022’s proportion would be 46.8% of the Jan. 1, 2022, beef cow herd.”

In the latest USDA Cattle on Feed report released Oct. 21, reflecting numbers for Oct. 1, heifers on feed were a large percent of the total cattle in feedlots.

“Heifers on feed accounted for a striking 40% of all cattle in feedlots on Oct. 1, one of the highest proportions since October 2001,” the LMIC said.

Drought-stricken states such as Arizona and Texas were seeing large increases in heifers going to feedlots, according to the report. Seasonal trends are also impacting cattle on feed and weights in feedlots.

“Drought pressure continues and is compounded by time of year,” the LMIC said. “Early in October the auctions are showing signs of significantly lower prices.”