With hog prices sideways, analysts watch demand

Hog prices have been holding mostly within the same window for the last few months, and analysts have been comparing how the recent trends look against other years. They are also looking at what factors will shape hog prices during the summer months.

“Hog prices have been generally moving sideways for several weeks now,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center wrote in an analysis.

Looking at the end of May, hog prices were higher than the five-year trend, but lower than last year at the same point.

“Compared to the five-year average for the same week, last week’s hog price was about $25 or 35% higher than the typical level,” the LMIC said. “From the same week last year, prices are down about $7 or 7%.”

Pork cutout values have been in a similar position.

“Since late March the pork cutout value has been tracking below 2021 levels and for the last three weeks the cutout has been 12%, or about $14 per cwt., below last year,” the LMIC said. “Although the cutout has been below the prior year’s levels for several weeks, compared to the five-year average the cutout is still about 16%, or $14, higher than typical levels.”

Some cuts have seen slightly different trends within the overall pork value picture, including price movement based on the time of year, such as ribs seeing a seasonal rally.

The LMIC says there is some worry since prices are down from a year ago.

“Modest concern has developed as hog and pork prices are down from a year ago,” the LMIC said. “Post-COVID spending was unprecedented and led to a substantial rise in hog and pork prices last year.”

The key question is how sustainable that robust spending is, especially when faced with pressure from inflation and record pork prices.

“The difficulty has been determining if consumer spending at the retail level was sustainable and to some degree this is still playing out,” the LMIC said. “Inflationary pressures and record pork prices have started to affect consumer spending with many starting to reevaluate purchases and possibly back away from higher-priced meats.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.