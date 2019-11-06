Adam Casner farms in Carroll County, growing corn and soybeans. He farms in both the Missouri River bottom in the southern part of the county and on hill ground to the north.
Nov. 4, 2019
Mother Nature got tired of hearing us complain about rain so she sent us an early snow. We had 2 inches of snow here. As of Monday morning we are headed back to try to cut beans again. Ground conditions are a little wet yet, but cut when you can, not when you have to.
Oct. 28, 2019
Bean harvest has been going very slow for us. In desperate need of some sun and wind, not rain and snow. Beans are tough with lots of green stems, but we have been very surprised with good yields so far.
Oct. 21, 2019
We finished up corn harvest between rains last week. Yields were rather disappointing mainly due to thin stands. Our beans were still over 16% last week. Was hoping to run this week but… more rain! Hearing some exciting bean yields.
Oct. 14, 2019
Harvest was rained out once again last week. Getting started back on Monday (Oct. 14). Should be done with corn by mid-week. Yields down significantly over last several years. Frost over the weekend didn’t do late beans any good. Most of our beans had at least started to turn ahead of the frost but I’m sure this will affect maturity.
Oct. 7, 2019
Shocking, I know, but more rain this last week shut harvest down. We hope to get a couple more days in the first of this week before the next rain shows up Thursday. Flood water is back over Highway 65 and has doubled our trucking distance to our bin site. Beans are turning fast. Might possibly see our first frost on Friday.
Sept. 30, 2019
We got a day and a half in the corn field before rain set in Friday night (Sept. 27). There is some good corn out there, but the holes of zero don’t add up well.
Sept. 23, 2019
We seeded cover crops on some prevent plant ground last week. We had a little over 2 inches of rain locally Saturday and Sunday — way better than the 4 to 6 inches predicted. By the time the ground dries up it should be go-time on corn.
Sept. 16, 2019
Corn has been taking its time drying down, but this week of heat should help. A few combines have started to roll south of the river. Bean pod set in upper part of the plant seems to be pretty thin.
Sept. 9, 2019
The early-planted corn is still a week or two out from harvest. Lots of sudden death syndrome starting to show up in the bean crop.
Aug. 30, 2019
More rains both upriver and local are causing flood waters to rise once again, causing those affected to be unable to continue the cleanup process of homes, farmland or begin necessary levee repairs. Early-plant corn is starting to mature. Surprised with the amount of moisture that disease pressure hasn’t been worse than what it has.
Aug. 26, 2019
We had 1 to 4 inches of rain in this area over the weekend. Rain makes grain, unless you have too much of it. For the most part crops are looking OK. Early corn is starting to turn. Beans are setting pods. Lots of silage starting to be chopped.
Aug. 19, 2019
We had around 1 inch of rain locally over the weekend. Rains up-river from Kansas City to St. Joe have flood waters on the rise again. Soybeans have hit the R3 growth stage and will begin fungicide soon.
Aug. 12, 2019
Corn crop has looked very healthy this year, not much disease to speak of. We had seven-tenths of an inch of rain Monday morning (Aug. 12) that will help finish the corn crop and set beans up nicely as we set pods.
Aug. 5, 2019
Some of our first-planted corn (April 24) is starting to dent. Lot of yield potential in that corn, especially if we continue with favorable weather to pack weight into kernels. Our early June planted soybeans should start setting pods soon.
July 29, 2019
All of our corn has pollinated now, and beans are all at the R2 full flower stage. We had 1 to 2 inches of rain over the weekend (July 27-28).
July 22, 2019
We received anywhere from 1.75 to 2.5 inches of rain Saturday night and a much-welcomed temperature cool down.
July 15, 2019
Most early corn has pollinated before this week of hot and dry weather. Anything pollinating in the next week will struggle. No rain in the forecast for the next 10 days. Early stress on beans shouldn’t be a bad thing if we can get rains when we start setting pods.
July 8, 2019
Corn planted in the middle of April is starting to tassel. Some areas, corn on one side of the road is tasseling and on the other it’s V3-V4. A few after-wheat beans are going in the ground, and a few are still replanting beans. Flood water has receded some again, showing the destruction to roads, buildings and fields. River levels are scheduled to be high all the way up into fall, so this situation will continue.
June 28, 2019
Pleasantly surprised with soybean emergence after the 6 inches of rain last week. Most farmers in the area are done planting beans or finishing up what they can get over.
June 24, 2019
Just shy of 6 inches of rain here in the last week has floodwaters back on the rise and many acres of replanted corn and beans underwater. 2019 has been a nightmare from the word go for us this year.
June 17, 2019
Flood water has receded a little bit in the area, but the situation won’t improve much until the river gets below 23 feet or so. Hill country is getting dry and needing a rain.
June 10, 2019
Weather has trended drier, allowing lots of field work to be completed. We should finish planting beans this week and start side dressing and making post herbicide pass on what little corn we have left.
June 3, 2019
We have suffered two major levee breaks between Hardin and Norborne recently on the Missouri River. Water is already 6 feet deep in our shop and parents’ basement. This will knock out over 30,000 acres in this river bottom. Hill areas are drying up and farming able to resume there, but doesn’t look to last too long with the forecast.
May 24, 2019
No progress. More rain and another high river crest this week. Have had the first, second and sixth highest river crests in history in 2019 so far and it’s not even June yet. Our days are filled with patrolling levees and sandbagging.
May 20, 2019
Another week of not much progress. Few farmers in the area were able to plant beans or apply burndown, but most needed a couple more days of drying that we didn’t get.
May 13, 2019
Not much progress since last week. Corn planted right ahead of the rains is trying to make its way above the ground. By the end of the week we should have a pretty good idea how much replant we will have. More doom and gloom in forecast and markets.
May 6, 2019
We’ve had 5.75 inches of rain since last Sunday here. It shut all field work off for the week. Lots of water ponded in fields again. Just starting to dry off and 1-4 inches rain in the forecast for this week.
April 29, 2019
A lot of field work was accomplished here this week. We finished planting what corn acres were possible to get after the flood on Sunday afternoon right before the rain. Anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen.
April 22, 2019
Anywhere from six-tenths to 1.9 inches of rain Wednesday night (April 17) here. Lots of sun and wind has helped dry things out. Pending no rain Sunday, field work will break loose again early this week. Flood water is still receding, we possibly could plant corn on some higher ground that was previously flooded by the end of this week.
April 15, 2019
Fields are finally drying out here. Lots of field work starting to go on: Mainly fertilizer application, but a few planters rolling in the area as well. Locally we missed the rain over the weekend and have a few days before the next precip chance. Flood water is moving off better than expected but will still need a drier weather trend to get those acres planted.
April 8, 2019
The calendar has barely hit April and we have already had a fierce battle with the Missouri River, fighting off the all-time highest recorded level at the Waverly gauge. Our levees held but still took on a lot of water from creeks backing up and spilling over high banks. We have 2,000 acres underwater currently and will take months to pump out. It’s still early and we are determined to try and get a corn crop in, but the lack of fertilizing may turn into a blessing, as many acres may have to be flip flopped to get a crop in.
April 3, 2019
Introducing... Adam Casner farms in Carroll County, growing corn and soybeans. He farms in both the Missouri River bottom in the southern part of the county and on hill ground to the north. Casner also has a seed sales business. He is a seventh-generation farmer, and last year he grew the 200th crop on his family’s farm.