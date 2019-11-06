Andrew Boerding farms in St. Charles County, raising corn and soybeans.
Nov. 4, 2019
It has been wet all week. Not much field work has been done. The soybeans have been doing good (on yields) for being late beans, but we are just waiting to get them cut.
Oct. 28, 2019
Harvest is about done. We have late beans still to cut. We got an inch and three-tenths of an inch of rain. Put us on hold for a while.
Oct. 21, 2019
Field work and soybean harvest are going well. It is the time of year where it rains every week. So we have to be patient to get back into the fields.
Oct. 14, 2019
We were able to do more field work before the rain. We are waiting for the ground to dry up to start cutting the rest of the soybeans.
Oct. 7, 2019
It’s been dry in my area. Corn harvest is about complete. Early beans have been harvested; we are waiting on late beans. The Mississippi River is rising again, putting us in danger of a minor flood.
Sept. 30, 2019
We’re dry here. We had half the corn we had last year, and we’re finished up harvesting that. We’re just working on equipment and waiting for the soybeans to get ready.
Sept. 23, 2019
We are done with corn harvest. We got some rains over the weekend that kept people who are still harvesting out of the fields. There’s a lot of variety in beans. Some are getting closer, but the late-planted beans are still green.
Sept. 16, 2019
Corn harvest is in full swing. April-panted corn has 18% moisture. We are happy with the yields from April corn. With soybeans, sudden death has hit, and the late-planted beans are looking good.
Sept. 9, 2019
Temperatures are predicted to be in the 90s all week. Corn is at 20% moisture. Some in the area are talking about starting corn harvest by the end of the week.
Aug. 30, 2019
The corn that survived the flood this year is getting close to harvest. The beans are still growing. We are hoping for a late frost this year. With the flood we have had a lot of resilient weeds that are hard to get rid of, and we have some fields that we could not get planted that are having a weed problem.
Aug. 26, 2019
More rain this week. Fields are wet. Soybeans are still growing. Corn harvest is right around the corner.
Aug. 19, 2019
We had a 4-inch rain at the beginning of the week. The late soybeans are done blooming and are starting to set pods. Corn harvest is right around the corner.
Aug. 12, 2019
We are still in the growing season. We are getting just enough rain to keep things growing. The corn and soybeans are looking good.
Aug. 5, 2019
Corn and soybeans are looking good. A little rain wouldn't hurt anything. Weeds on flood ground are harder to kill. In St. Charles County, 47,000 acres of preventative plant and 7,000 of failed crop due to the spring flooding.
July 29, 2019
Soybean planting is done for the year. We’re spraying to kill all the weeds. Millet and buckwheat is being spread in the duck lakes because of the flooding this year. Corn is looking good. Soybeans have a long way to go.
July 22, 2019
Early corn crop is looking good. Some late corn is waist high. Soybean planting is done for the year. The soybeans that are up are looking good, but still have a long way to go. There is no shortage of moisture in the area. The rivers continue to drop.
July 15, 2019
Most corn is tasseling. Pollinating looking fairly good. Very little in our area has not tasseled. A lot of soybeans have just being planted or been in the ground for a week. Some beans are starting to flower. A lot of preventive plant in our area due to past flooding.
July 8, 2019
This week we have had spotty rains throughout the area. The amount of rain varied from a few tenths up to 5 inches in some locations. We have had good temperatures for corn pollination. The deadline for planting soybeans is coming up on the 15th of July. There are still fields affected by high waters and heavy rains that will not be able to be planted this season.
June 28, 2019
We have had a good week. Dry conditions are giving us the opportunity to get more field work done. As ground is drying from receding flood waters, some beans are being planted. Some farmers are on the fence of planting beans or collecting prevent plant.
June 24, 2019
Halfway through this week we got hit with more rain. But before the rains wheat has started to be harvested. Also we got more planting and replanting of soybeans accomplished. The rains have slowed the rivers from dropping.
June 17, 2019
This week we are witnessing the flood water slowly recede. The corn that survived the flood is looking tall and healthy. There have been rains to keep the ground wet. We are trying to plant soybeans when the ground dries up enough to get in the fields. With that, we have rain predicted for almost every day this week.
June 10, 2019
Major flooding in the area. Everything that can be planted is pretty well planted. The high ground should be planted by the end of the week if we miss the rains. The Mississippi and Missouri rivers have crested and are beginning to drop.
June 3, 2019
Major flooding from the Mississippi. There is no farming going on. Rain is predicted throughout this week — 2 to 4 inches are predicted. That will put more stress on the Missouri River.
May 24, 2019
The rivers are rising again this weekend. Increased rains in the north and at home hinder us from getting in the fields. Neighbor held a Rogation Day mass at his farm to pray for favorable weather, good crops and a safe year. Basically the same routine as the last couple of weeks.
May 20, 2019
This week there has been favorable weather, although there have been spotty showers throughout the week. Replanting and planting of corn and soybeans have started up again. Side dressing and spraying is in full swing.
May 13, 2019
This week the rivers have started to drop slowly. We have had just enough rain to keep from getting any field work done.
May 6, 2019
No fieldwork this week. The rivers are high and on the top of levees. Some levees have been topped and others are barely holding.
April 29, 2019
Similar to last week, rains are stopping us from planting after a few days of dry weather. The early planted corn is out of the ground. More rain is predicted for this coming week.
April 22, 2019
This week planters and sprayers were in the fields racing the rains. Wednesday night (April 17) into Thursday we got up to 3 inches of rain, stopping any field work for the rest of the week.
April 15, 2019
A good week of drying. A lot of planters and sprayers in the fields this week.
April 8, 2019
This week, it started out cold and rainy, but by the end of the week into the weekend the sun came out and we got up to 70 to 80 degrees. The rivers are still up, causing flooding in areas. There is nobody in the fields this week.
April 3, 2019
