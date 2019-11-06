Bradley Moll farms with family in Jasper County. He has corn, soybeans, wheat and cattle.
Nov. 4, 2019
Everything was too wet last week to get in the field at all. Should be able to combine Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 4-5). Forecast is calling for another inch of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Oct. 28, 2019
Soybean harvest has started. Yields are decent for how much moisture we had. Corn harvest is 90% completed. Wheat planting is going slow because we had 0.7 inches of rain last week and more this week.
Oct. 21, 2019
Several acres of wheat were planted last week. Some ground is still too wet. We’re supposed to get a half-inch of rain Sunday night (Oct. 20), so we’ll be out of fields for a couple of days. Soybean harvest is just getting started. Most still have a little bit to go to get dry. Late-planted double-crop beans have a few more weeks. Should be a good week.
Oct. 14, 2019
Ground is being prepared for wheat. Had about an inch of rain last week. Dry weather predicted for the upcoming week. Lots of wheat should be planted this week. Corn harvest is finished except for some June-planted corn. Early beans are getting really close to being ready. We had a light frost Friday night/Saturday morning, which hurt the top of the soybean canopy. Have to wait a few days to see if it damaged the whole plant or just the top leaves. Should be a good week.
Oct. 7, 2019
Ground is being prepared for wheat. Had about an inch of rain over the weekend with more predicted for the end of the week. Corn harvest is still trying to get finished. Early beans are getting really close to being ready. Late beans need a few more weeks with no frost to finish. Should be a good week.
Sept. 30, 2019
Corn harvest is getting finished between rains. Most areas have had 3 to 4 inches, which was good for the beans. Early beans are turning quickly. Some short season may get cut this week. Wheat should start going in the ground after the next round of showers this week. Should be a good week.
Sept. 23, 2019
Most corn harvest finished up last week. Yields were better than expected with all the moisture we had this year. Soybeans are looking really good, with some of the earliest beans turning already. Wouldn’t be surprised if some beans are cut in the next two weeks. We’re getting rain this weekend, which is really needed for the beans. Corn stalks are being worked under getting ready for wheat. We will start sowing wheat in two to three weeks. Should be a good week.
Sept. 16, 2019
Corn harvest is in full swing. Yields are all over the place. First-crop beans are starting to turn. Should be a good week.
Sept. 9, 2019
Corn harvest has started. Most moisture is still 17% to 20% but shelling good. Yields are better than last year. Fungicide and late nitrogen definitely will pay for themselves this year. Beans are looking good. They are really growing fast with all the heat and sun last week. Supposed to be hot and sunny all week with chance of rain Thursday night and Friday. Beans will like a drink by then. Should be a good week.
Aug. 30, 2019
We had 2 to 3 inches of rain last weekend and are expecting 2 to 3 inches more this weekend. A few guys with 95- to 101-day corn started harvest this week and are drying it. As soon as it dries out after this rain, harvest will most likely be in full swing. Early beans still look good. Late beans just starting to bloom. Should be a good week.
Aug. 26, 2019
Rained 2 inches again this weekend. Early corn will probably black layer this week. Corn looks decent. Lots of early beans were sprayed with fungicide last week and more will be sprayed this week. Double-crop beans have a long way to go. Should be a good week.
Aug. 19, 2019
We received 2 inches of rain over the weekend. Most corn is starting to brown husk at this point. Soybeans look good. Early beans will start blooming this week most everywhere. Late double-crop beans have a long way to go. Should be a good week.
Aug. 12, 2019
Good moisture this week for the corn and soybeans. Should be lots of sun and warm weather this week to get the late beans going better. Early beans should be about ready for a fungicide late in the week. Corn is in dent stage. Should be a good week.
Aug. 5, 2019
This last week was a good week to get caught up on spraying early, then we got 2 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Good for the corn and soybeans. This week is supposed to be hot early in the week then rain again later in the week. Corn is starting to fill out nicely. Early soybeans will be at R1 soon. Double crop beans have a long way to go. Should be a good week.
July 29, 2019
Corn is looking good. Late-planted and replanted corn is tasseled out now. Soybean planting is done. Several acres did not get planted that should have. First-crop beans look good. They’re ready to be sprayed with fungicide and foliar. Should be a good week.
July 22, 2019
Ground finally started to dry out enough to start planting double-crop beans. Several thousand acres were planted — and still being planted. Chance of rain Sunday night, which will be good for the corn and first-crop beans. Corn has very good potential if we can catch a few more rains. Supposed to be hot and dry this week, so should get the rest of the beans in. Should be a good week.
July 15, 2019
Finally able to get back in the field over the weekend. Supposed to be hot and dry all week, so lots of beans will go in the ground. Corn is looking good and showing very good potential. Should be a good week.
July 8, 2019
Wheat harvest was finished last week and double-crop beans were started. We got 3 inches of rain Friday, which put a hold on all field work and planting, but the corn really liked the rain. Fungicide and insecticide is being flown on corn right now. Chance of rain the first part of the week, but supposed to end hot and dry, so should be able to start on beans again. Wheat was better than expected with all the rain we had this year. Should be a good week.
June 28, 2019
Wheat harvest is going on right now. Yields and quality are better than expected with all the moisture we had. Double-crop beans are not able to be planted yet because the ground is still wet. This week is supposed to be dry, so probably by the middle of the week we can start planting. Most corn that didn't get drowned out is in full tassel right now. Fungicides and insecticides are being flown on. First-crop early beans are just starting to canopy, so they are looking good. Should be a good week.
June 24, 2019
Wheat harvest has started. Yields and quality are good at this point. Ground is too wet to start double-crop beans. Had 3 inches of rain last night and more predicted tonight, so we will be out of the fields for a couple days. Corn is just starting to tassel and looks good. Should start putting on fungicide toward the end of the week. It will be a good week.
June 17, 2019
Last week dried out a lot and ground got worked and several acres of soybeans were planted. Corn has been top dressed and sprayed for the second time. Replant corn is starting to come up. Wheat is ready to be harvested. There is a chance of rain every day this week, so hopefully the wheat doesn’t lose quality. All is good.
June 10, 2019
Last week was a good drying week. Lots of corn got replanted and beans started going in the ground. This week there will be several more acres of beans planted. Wheat harvest is getting close. Some of the short-season wheat is only one to two weeks away.
June 3, 2019
The rain has let up some the last week, but still raining every two to three days — just enough to keep us out of the field. If we miss a couple rains early this week we may be able to start replanting corn. Some producers will be planting corn for a third time. Wheat that wasn’t under water still looks good, but needs a break in the rain as well. It has just started to change color, so harvest is three to four weeks away on some early wheat.
May 24, 2019
Ten inches is a lot of rain for a 24-hour period. Lots of storms and tornadoes. Some wheat and corn is under water for the second time this year and deeper than before. Looks like replant will need to be replanted. More rain in the forecast. Good time to work on equipment and help the neighbors with cleanup.
May 20, 2019
Last week was a good drying week. Lots of corn got replanted Thursday and Friday. Second round of herbicide will be applied this week to the early corn (V7-V8). Got less rain Saturday than they were predicting so that was a blessing. Wheat is looking good. All of it has been sprayed, so next step is harvest in 30-45 days. We may get started on beans this week if the rain passes over us on Tuesday. Should be a good week.
May 13, 2019
Last week was a good week to get wheat sprayed between rains. Corn that is up is looking good, just needs some sun. This week is supposed to be sunny till Saturday, so some ground will be planted to beans by the end of the week. Should be a good week.
May 6, 2019
We had 4-6 inches of rain most places this past week. Several acres of lower ground were covered in water because creeks and rivers were out of their banks. All corn acres are in except for silage acres. Soybean planters will be rolling hard as soon as it dries out again. Sprayers and airplanes are running head scab fungicide on wheat right now. Most wheat will be sprayed between rains this next week.
April 29, 2019
Most of the corn planting in our area got finished last week. Sprayers were rolling hard, putting pre-emerge on corn and spraying flag leaf and aphids on wheat. Early irrigated beans have started to go in. Rain is predicted every day this week, so it’s a good week to catch up on fixing equipment.
April 22, 2019
Another good week for corn planting. Several acres have made it in the ground. Sprayers are rolling on wheat, spraying fungicide on the flag leaf. Early irrigated beans have started to be planted over the weekend.
April 15, 2019
The weather was very nice last week. Several acres of corn were able to be planted in some fields, while other fields got dry enough for the first time to start tillage work and applying nitrogen. We received about 1-1.25 inches of rain Saturday night (April 13) so not much will happen in the fields early in the week. The wheat is really starting to grow with the warmer temperatures. The flag leaf will be emerging in the next couple weeks.
April 8, 2019
We missed the rain over the weekend. The ground is drying out finally, and field work is starting to progress. With the warm temps this week there will be several planters starting to roll. Should be a good week.
April 3, 2019
Introducing... Bradley Moll farms with family in Jasper County. He has corn, soybeans, wheat and cattle. He is active in his community, serving on his local fair board.