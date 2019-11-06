Dean Thompson farms in Ray County. He grows corn and soybeans and has a cow-calf cattle operation.
Nov. 4, 2019
This week has been broken up trying to harvest soybeans due to scattered rain showers and snow. We switched seed bean varieties, so rainy days were spent blowing down combines, grain carts and semis. We have started to feed hay to our cattle since grass growth has pretty well come to a halt.
Oct. 28, 2019
This week was focused on hammering out soybean acres, working ground up and seeding cover crops. Our opportunity to run earlier in the day and later at night has been significantly shortened due to cloudy weather, heavy dews and shortening days. This upcoming week is calling for snow, so the push to get soybeans harvested is definitely on.
Oct. 21, 2019
This week was focused on harvesting soybeans, finishing up corn harvest and starting fall tillage. Soybean moisture has been running 11% to 13%. We are starting to run into the problem of finding the bottom row of kernels on the corn cob starting to sprout and mold.
Oct. 14, 2019
This week was pretty wet and kept us out of the field till Friday. This wet spell allowed for some maintenance on equipment and truck repairs. Friday brought in this year’s first frost, killing off the majority of all soybeans around here.
Oct. 7, 2019
This week has been a bit of a struggle to try and get corn harvested. We have had rain showers off and on throughout the week, making it hard to find ground dry enough to get across without getting stuck or cutting deep ruts. The local weather channel is talking about a frost later this week, so beans could be changing very quickly.
Sept. 30, 2019
This week was all hands on deck for corn harvest. It seems like hill ground is yielding a little better than the bottom ground so far. Soybeans are drying down fast and some might be ready to harvest by next week.
Sept. 23, 2019
This week has been focused on harvesting corn. Moisture has been testing between 11 to 17%. We have had to keep our 4x4 engaged while harvesting bottom ground or crossing any field ditches.
Sept. 16, 2019
This week consisted of custom hay baling, checking corn moisture to see if any fields are ready to pick and hauling soybeans out of grain bins to the elevator. Our corn is still a little too wet to start harvesting; however, earlier maturing corn has started to be picked. Some soybeans are starting to drop leaves.
Sept. 9, 2019
This week was focused on sweeping out grain bins and finishing up with our last cutting of hay. Corn is still a little wet. It tested at 25% moisture, but I have heard of some corn being at 19% moisture. Soybeans are at the R6 growth stage and setting decent pods.
Aug. 30, 2019
Not much has changed from last week. This week has been focused on cleaning out grain bins and shredding roadsides around fields. We have had scattered showers throughout the last couple days and more rain in the forecast for the weekend.
Aug. 26, 2019
This week was focused on maintenance on tractors, scouting fields and shredding pastures. We have had scattered showers throughout this week, bringing any field work to a standstill. Corn is at R5 growth stage and stalks are starting to brown. Soybeans are at R4 growth stage now.
Aug. 19, 2019
This week corn silage started to be cut and put into pits. There have also been quite a bit of preventative plant acres worked up for weed suppression. The end of this week brought some much-needed rain, just shy of 3 inches.
Aug. 12, 2019
This week has been focused on shredding up around fields, spraying and getting semis and equipment ready for corn harvest. Corn around here should be ready within the next week for silage cutting. We have had scattered showers throughout the week that should help with pods starting to set on soybeans.
Aug. 5, 2019
This week has been focused on scouting crops, shredding cattle pastures and getting the combine and corn head checked out. Soybeans are now in the R1 growth stage, along with corn being in the R5 stage and starting to dent.
July 29, 2019
This week has been focused on spraying soybeans, some last-minute soybean planting and fly control with cattle. Not a whole lot has changed with the crops, but we could definitely use a nice rain to help finish out the corn around here.
July 22, 2019
This week consisted of servicing irrigators, scouting fields and spraying soybeans. Corn that is planted in sandy soils is starting to have leaves curl from lack of moisture. Soybeans are in V2 and V3 growth stage. Hay pastures are growing back quick and should make for a fair second cutting.
July 15, 2019
This week has been focused on working up ground that had been flooded, cleaning off any debris and planting soybeans. This dry spell has allowed for quite a few farmers to finish up their last cutting of hay. Rye that has been harvested around here still seems to have high moisture and may need a little more time to dry out. Corn is starting to set some decent-sized ears and even two ears on some stalks.
July 8, 2019
This week allowed for some last-minute soybean planting on ground that had been flooded for weeks. There has been quite a bit of hay put up. Overall, it seems that hay crop is yielding above average on production. Corn has just started tasseling and starting to set ears.
June 28, 2019
This week wheat harvest and hay cutting and baling are in full swing. This last rain definitely brought all the flood water level back up. Secondary spray on soybeans is being applied, along with wheat beans being planted.
June 24, 2019
This week was focused on trying to find dry spots in the bottoms to work up and plant. However, fighting to find dry spots led to quite a few tractors and sprayers getting stuck. There was a fair amount of corn top-dress fertilizer applied. The end of the week wasn’t too great for anyone with hay down. This storm front moved in faster than expected and soaked many hay acres with up to 5 inches of rain.
June 17, 2019
This week was definitely one for getting soybean planting caught up. Soybeans have popped through the ground and are anywhere from just breaking through dirt to 3 inches tall. This last storm that came through brought hail that damaged any corn and soybeans in the path. We are looking to apply fungicide with a plane to hopefully save what corn we can affected by hail. With the river level going down, it has opened up more bottom ground to be planted.
June 10, 2019
This week was a great catch-up week for field work. The majority of corn replant has been finished up. The second round of corn spray has been applied and weeds are wilting. Every planter and drill are running to get any and all soybean acres planted before this next rain. There has been quite a bit of hay rolled up and pasture shredded.
June 3, 2019
This week has been a lot of trying to keep levees intact and sandbagging; however, there was some progress made at the end of this week. Multiple levee breaks in neighboring towns have increased the loss of river bottom ground that was planted. Corn that is up and above water is anywhere from 12 to 14 inches tall, but a fair amount is showing signs of nitrogen deficiency. Friday was the first day dry enough to get field work done and planters back rolling.
May 24, 2019
This week didn’t consist of any progress in the fields, but instead further loss of planted acres due to flooding. The main focus throughout this week was on moving equipment to higher ground and repairing levees. It was quite a sight to see so many farmers pull together to keep levees intact and flood waters in the channels. With more rain in the forecast, I don’t see much field work being done anytime soon.
May 20, 2019
The beginning of this week was not overly productive, however, Thursday and Friday worked out to be decent field days. It was definitely a search for dry ground, but bottom ground that percolated well and some hill ground was able to be worked in. This short window of run time did allow for some corn to be planted, fields sprayed and even some hay put up. With the way this rainy trend is keeping up and the closer we get to the corn planting deadline this Saturday, the tough decision of whether to take preventative plant or switch to beans is definitely weighing heavy on a lot of farmers.
May 13, 2019
Not much has changed since last week. The majority of corn that was planted before this big rain spell has emerged and is ½ inch to 3 inches tall. There is definitely going to be quite a bit of corn replanted unless the crop insurance deadline gets here first. Every levee pump that could run was running. Even though not much has changed on the crop side, cattle pastures and hay pastures are doing well.
May 6, 2019
This week was definitely one to get any maintenance done on equipment and tractors. All field work came to a complete standstill with the heavy rains that moved in at the beginning of the week. The ground is starting to dry back up; however, it does not look overly promising to get back in the field soon with more rain in the forecast.
April 29, 2019
Long hours, not much sleep and a lot of coffee is the best way to sum up the week. About every tractor possible was out running. I saw fertilizer, tillage, planting and post spraying all done this week. A few farmers have finished up with corn planting and moved on to spraying burn down for soybeans.
April 22, 2019
This week was definitely one to keep a chain or pull strap handy. Even though this previous rain slowed down quite a few farmers. There has been a pretty substantial jump on corn acres planted.
April 15, 2019
Anhydrous ammonia is definitely the biggest bottle neck right now. The lines at the local elevators are at least two-hour waits to get a tank filled. Planters are starting to get rolling hard and heavy.
April 8, 2019
Between high flood waters and decent rains, it’s been a real fight to find dry ground. There has been some fertilizer and ground worked, but not nearly enough.
April 3, 2019
Introducing... Dean Thompson farms in Ray County. He grows corn and soybeans and has a cow-calf cattle operation. Thompson is a member of the Missouri Corn Growers Association.