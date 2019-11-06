Donnie Hays farms with family in Monroe County. He grows corn soybeans and has a farrow-to-finish swine operation.
Nov. 4, 2019
I think for the next few weeks we’re probably going to be switched back over to corn. Still quite a few guys running, as it probably is in most places. I think most of the bean crop is out; still quite a bit of corn left though. Hopefully rain doesn’t really slow us down this week so we can get a lot done.
Oct. 28, 2019
We switched over to beans last week; corn was just a little wet. Some of the beans are really wet, but we found some fields that aren’t bad at all, like 11 to 12%. Still got a lot of guys like us switching back and forth. The rain that came last week put a stop to a lot of harvesting. Might be able to get started back up today — not sure. Guys who are on corn, probably yeah. Guys on beans, it’ll be pretty close.
Oct. 21, 2019
It’s a mix-mash of guys cutting beans and some guys shelling corn. Everything’s going pretty good, and yields are looking better than what we thought. I’ve heard of some 150-200 corn and I’ve heard of some 60-80 beans. All in all not terrible, just wish a few more acres got planted.
Oct. 14, 2019
Guys got to slow down this past week and weekend due to a little bit of rain that we had, about a a half inch or so. But this week I think guys are going to get started back up.
Oct. 7, 2019
Everything’s starting to dry down and starting to turn. Some guys even started to cut beans. We’ll probably get started shelling some corn later this week.
Sept. 30, 2019
Well, there’s been a few more guys around here who started shelling corn. I’ve only heard from one person who says they had about 16% moisture. Beans, there’s a few early-planted fields that are really starting to look like they’re ready, but the majority are still green. We’re kind of hoping to get started on corn this week or next.
Sept. 23, 2019
There’s some guys starting to shell some corn around the Hannibal area and on the Illinois side of the Mississippi. Beans are starting to change and lose some leaves. Probably won’t be too much longer and we’ll be running.
Sept. 16, 2019
Everything is looking pretty good this week — more and more corn starting to turn. Beans are putting on the pods pretty heavy. A few more showers would be nice.
Sept. 9, 2019
This week has been really mild. Had a little bit of rain. Crops are looking real good. The early-planted corn is starting to turn. Some places look like it’s ready to harvest. Other than that, not too bad for the year we had.
Aug. 30, 2019
Well, we’re supposed to be getting some rain for the next few days. That’s going to be nice. It still would be nice if we could have longer days for the beans, but that’s not gonna happen.
Aug. 26, 2019
We’ve gotten about 2 inches of rain this last week, much-needed. The corn is still growing. Most of it is pollinated finally. The beans are getting there. They’re looking pretty good.
Aug. 19, 2019
We just got all the corn sprayed with fungicide this week. It’s all tasseled now. We got about an inch and a half of rain Saturday and everything is looking pretty good right now.
Aug. 12, 2019
Things are going pretty good. I need some rain that we’re getting this week. Crops look pretty good, just need a drink of water.
Aug. 5, 2019
Everything’s been going pretty good. Corn is really starting to tassel now. Beans are still pretty sure that they’re getting thicker. Could use some rain — hardly enough — but all in all pretty good.
July 29, 2019
This past week we’ve had pretty decent weather, warm days and mild nights, so the corn has just been taking off and the beans are getting up there. Got some fungicide and insecticide spraying on this past week on what little corn is tasseling.
July 22, 2019
Well, this week not a whole lot to report, got some corn tasseling around here finally and beans are probably ankle to mid-shin high. Been getting a few showers here and there. I think we had five inches of rain altogether last week.
July 15, 2019
We got everything sidedressed this week, now it’s just normal things to do like washing the planter up and spraying weeds around buildings. Not a whole lot going on.
July 8, 2019
We got everything planted Wednesday. Helped other people get some of theirs planted; just paying it forward. I think most people are there — finished planting or planted everything they were going to plant. Guys are cutting wheat. Some are double cropping. But finally done planting.
June 28, 2019
We have been pushing hard getting beans planted and replanting some beans that didn’t come up because it was too wet. Hopefully will be done this weekend or the beginning of next week. There still are a lot of people planting and replanting beans around here, but it’s supposed to be hot and dry for a few days.
June 24, 2019
We only had two days without rain. If it doesn’t rain anymore we might be able to get in this week and get some more beans planted. I think we have a pretty good chance of getting some dry weather this coming week.
June 17, 2019
Last week we got a lot of acres planted with beans Friday; we ran till about 11:30. A lot of other guys running, too, real hard. Then that night we got about an inch of rain and then got more rain on Sunday. Hopefully the clouds clear up and it starts drying out so we can get back out there.
June 10, 2019
This past week lucked out and didn’t have too much rain, so we got a lot of our corn acres planted. So did a lot of other guys. Some of the guys that planted corn early, like back in April, I was told some of them are replanting. Some people are taking prevent plant, and some people are just planting the corn just to get it done this week. Probably going to have a little bit of rain, but we should get most of our corn planted or finished up.
June 3, 2019
We had about another 6 inches of rain this last week. It’s finally starting to dry up, but there’s more rain coming possibly. Hopefully it’ll hold off so we can get something done.
May 24, 2019
This week we did not get any planting done. I think we got a total of about 6 inches of rain. Hopefully next week will look a lot better. But some of the corn we planted on the 19th is starting to come up, so it’s looking good.
May 20, 2019
Last week was a good week. Everybody was running and we got a lot of planting done on the hills. Some rain on Saturday, but this week is looking pretty good. Probably get a lot more planting done.
May 13, 2019
We got a little bit of rain over the weekend, maybe all together 1 inch. Think we might try to start planting this week and see how that goes. It’s supposed to be pretty nice and sunny and warm this week, so hopefully that dries everything out and keeps everything dry so we can start running.
May 6, 2019
Not a lot has changed, just been very wet this past week. I think we’ve had 6-plus inches this past week and more is forecasted this week, May 5-11.
April 29, 2019
My wife and I are having a baby boy today (Monday, April 29). Been waiting all week — call it the week of waiting. This week we got all our anhydrous on, got the seed tender filled, planter is just ready — just waiting for a little warmer temperatures. Some guys have got some beans in the ground. Others have done a little corn and others are like us: waiting.
April 22, 2019
Well we’ve got most of our anhydrous done. A few guys have started planting. Others are probably waiting for the soil to stay at a warmer temp. Right now it’s just kind of a waiting game, getting everything looked over, double-checked and ready to go.
April 15, 2019
This week it’s dried up enough to get anhydrous put on. We were able to get one field done just before it snowed Sunday morning (April 14). But that’s Missouri weather for you — wait 30 minutes and the weather will change.
April 8, 2019
Things are staying pretty wet but we’re getting some equipment ready, changing the oil in the tractors, and looking over the planter. Just general maintenance. It’s just been too wet for us to do anything in the field so far, and that’s kind of the same story for a lot of guys around here.
April 3, 2019
