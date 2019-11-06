Josh Payne farms in Lafayette County, growing corn, soybeans, wheat and some rye.
Nov. 4, 2019
Another slow, wet week at the end of last week prevented more harvest progress. Soil conditions are finally dry enough to travel, so the remaining beans in the field should start to move out. A hard freeze helped to dry out late-season beans, so it should be just a matter of time before harvest is completed.
Oct. 28, 2019
Lots of harvest happening right now ahead of possible snow, but there are still a lot of beans in the field in this area. I have heard both corn and bean yields to be above average in our area. Now we just need to get everything out!
Oct. 21, 2019
Rain last week didn't end up being a total washout. Most corn has been harvested around here. Farmers will probably switch to beans shortly, if they haven't already. We are running some at 14% moisture.
Oct. 14, 2019
Most of the corn is out of the field, and farmers are finally switching over to beans, which are ready to cut. Ground conditions are good, and harvest should roll right along all week.
Oct. 7, 2019
Not available this week.
Sept. 30, 2019
Corn harvest pretty much stalled last week, minus a couple of days before the rain at the end. When ground conditions allow, corn will be cut quickly. Some early soybeans should be ready by the end of the week, barring rain forecasted for Wednesday (Oct. 2).
Sept. 23, 2019
Lots of corn was picked last week, especially for people with bins to dry 16 to 18% corn. The weekend rains put a halt to harvest, and soybeans are drying out fast, so the rush will be on as soon as it dries out.
Sept. 16, 2019
Harvest is officially underway! Yields so far look spotty — really good in the well-drained spots, and really weak in spots that water stood this spring. I have heard field averages anywhere from 160 to 230. Quite a bit of sudden death is showing up, with very high percentages in untreated fields. We are even seeing a little in our double-crop soybeans.
Sept. 9, 2019
We have gotten several steady rains that have maintained soil moisture and helped to finish soybeans. We have been seeing some sudden death syndrome in soybeans. We have some corn that is starting to turn pretty quickly.
Aug. 30, 2019
We picked up another 2 inches of rain this week. I was out in an April-planted soybean field, and we are starting to see a little sudden death syndrome, even on ILeVO-treated soybeans. The May-planted beans aren't showing any signs yet, but we will be watching closely.
Aug. 26, 2019
The story around here is the wet, cool weather for the month of August. We have gotten several steady rains that have maintained soil moisture and helped to finish soybeans. We have some corn that is starting to turn pretty quickly, and double-crop soybeans are loving the moisture.
Aug. 19, 2019
We had some nice weekend rains move through, which should help the soybeans continue to finish. Corn is starting to dent, and some ear rots are starting to show up. Silage harvest is in full swing, and fall covers are following quickly behind.
Aug. 12, 2019
The dog days have finally arrived, and we seem to be in a little rain bubble. We have missed the rains right here in our little area each of the last three weeks. Early corn silage should start this week, which should kick off the busy season soon enough. Other than that, it is all late-season maintenance around here — lots of fungicide on beans, lots of mowing on road banks and lots of harvest prep.
Aug. 5, 2019
Seems like it's vacation time for row crop farmers around here. Corn is about half milk stage, early beans are almost ready for fungicide, and I have heard rumor that silage chopping will begin next week. We missed the rains last week, but ground moisture is still adequate, so crops are still looking perky.
July 29, 2019
I went on a drive around the county with my 91-year-old grandfather this weekend, and his words summed it up: “I’ve never seen the crops look so good at the end of July.” Sure, there are lingering effects of the wet spring, especially holes in fields or corn that hasn’t tasseled yet, but the moderate summer heat and the frequent rainfall have leveled out the crops remarkably.
July 22, 2019
We picked up another very timely rain over the weekend. The 1.5 inches should go a long way to finishing the corn, and should rev the soybeans back up after the hot and dry weather the last couple of weeks.
July 15, 2019
The buzz word around here is airplane. Lots of planes flying on nitrogen, fungicide and insecticide. Japanese beetle levels are marginal on corn and below threshold on soy, but there is a fair amount of gray leaf spot showing up in the lower leaves of the corn crop. Double-crop beans are up and have had a good drink to start.
July 8, 2019
Summer is finally underway! Wheat harvest is mostly finished around here, double-crop beans are in the ground, and the 4th of July rains hit just in time for corn pollination. Japanese beetles and northern corn leaf blight are starting to pop up in our area, and farmers are having to make insecticide and fungicide decisions. Despite the slow, late start, most of the beans are jumping up quickly.
June 28, 2019
What a difference a week makes. Wheat harvest is underway around here, and yields have been respectable, anywhere from 50 to 100 bushels depending on fungicide application. Corn is starting to tassel and has really come into its own. I hate to say it, but a rain would help the corn around here, especially with hot temps. It seems like the dog days are finally here.
June 24, 2019
Weekend rains saturated fields once again in our area. I showed close to 5 inches from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon. One crop scout estimated that fall-applied anhydrous has lost close to 115 pounds of N up to this point, and top-dressing rigs have been running to make up the deficit. With warm, dry weather forecasted, wheat harvest should start at the end of the week.
June 17, 2019
Things have finally dried out here, so Father’s Day weekend rains were definitely welcome on soils starting to get dry. Corn replants and soy are up, looking good but obviously late. I have seen everything from V8 corn and sixth trifoliate beans to both just spiking through the ground in the same country block. Wheat harvest should start in the next two weeks — everything seems to be running together this year.
June 10, 2019
It’s been good running here for about a week and a half now, so most of the corn is replanted and the beans are coming in. Wheat is loving the warm dry weather and is at dough stage. Attention around here has shifted to spraying field crops, most of which happened late due to the wet weather. Also, a lot of hay is being put up, with farmers trying to stockpile to avoid last year’s shortfalls.
June 3, 2019
We finally got a dry window Thursday through Monday, and most of the tractors ran with their lights on for four days, some replanting corn and others planting beans. The corn that is up has looked pretty yellow in large areas of the field, but the last few days of sun and warmth have helped it green up, at least in the fields that were lucky enough to be sprayed before the rains. As for the beans in the ground, I guess we’ll see what happens this week.
May 24, 2019
I am not really sure how many times I can say the same thing without being asked to stop giving this weekly update, but historic rainfall requires historic repetition. It’s wet here, and nothing in terms of field work has been done this week, or will happen in the near future if the forecast holds. There are almost no beans in the ground, and there is a lot of corn that is going to need to be sprayed soon, most of which will be around the V4 stage. Hopefully Memorial Day will bring a break in more ways than one.
May 20, 2019
Another wet week here in west central Missouri, although by the end of last week it was dry enough for some bean field work to happen. One seed salesman estimated only 3% of the beans were even out the door. The wheat around here is enjoying the rain and is at full head. Most farmers will have at least some corn to replant due to cold, wet weather.
May 13, 2019
The cold, cloudy weather of the last week has left it still soggy around here and allowed us to honor our wives and mothers, although we should see some sun and heat by the end of the week. That should allow at least some post applications for corn by the end of the week. Many farmers around here have used the cold and wet to switch over planters to soybeans, so if there is a break things will get rolling pretty quick. Wheat is about 25 percent headed out and looking pretty good, except for the price on the board of trade.
May 6, 2019
Pretty saturated around here — 4.5 inches of rain last week saw to that. The corn that was out of the ground already seems to be doing well, even the corn that sat underwater. Early planted beans are just peeking through the soil, but most around here are waiting for a good dry spell to get back in the field. If we dodge the rain this week, Mother’s Day might be celebrated in a tractor.
April 29, 2019
We had another week of good weather for field work around here. Most of the corn is in the ground, the earlier planted corn can already be rowed, and farmers are starting to switch over their planters to get ready to run on soybeans. There were probably even some soybeans planted early this last week, but a week of predicted rains should provide time for some much-needed rest and repair work, as well as helping the corn shoot up.
April 22, 2019
Easter Holy Week brought with it lots of field work. Lots of corn planting occurred around here, and most farmers are at least half finished. With warm temps and dry fields, some might even try planting soybeans by the end of the week.
April 15, 2019
Soil’s warm and we dodged the weekend’s storms, so spring activities are underway. Last week, lots of anhydrous went in the ground. Rumor has it that most fertilizer dealers ran out at least for a day or so. Those who hit the first anhydrous window or those who don’t use it are planting corn. Go spring!
April 8, 2019
It has been wet and cool here, although this week looks sunny and relatively warm, at least until later this week. About a week and a half ago, quite a bit of spring anhydrous was applied, but there is quite a bit left to go. Barring end-of-week rains, corn will probably begin to be planted around here next week.
April 3, 2019
Introducing... Josh Payne farms in Lafayette County, growing corn, soybeans, wheat and some rye. He is a member of the Missouri Corn Growers Association. Payne utilizes cover crops and no-till farming on his operation. He attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo.