Kaitlin Flick is based in Cooper County. She works for MFA, providing support and training for their crop scouting program.
Nov. 4, 2019
Harvest is still going here in Mid Missouri. A few corn fields are still left; the ground is pretty soft from the moisture we had last week. So far, we don’t have any rain in the forecast for this week, potentially a slight chance for snow later in the week. Hopefully this week stays dry and we can have a full week of harvest. Wheat continues to look good. Wheat seeds can germinate in temperatures of 39 degrees or higher, but 54-77 degrees is the optimal temperatures for germination.
Oct. 28, 2019
We received about one-tenth to two-tenths of rain over the weekend. The beginning of this week will be busy with trying to harvest as much as possible before the winter weather hits later in the week. Most of the wheat across my territory is looking great, with one shoot emerged and tillering beginning.
Oct. 21, 2019
We got about a half-inch to an inch of rain last night. It put some people out of harvest for a while. Guys are delayed for a few days. We’ve been behind schedule for sure. There’s a lot of beans that just aren’t ready. They’re at 50% leaf drop. There’s still a lot of late-planted corn that just isn’t ready yet. We’ve been getting some wheat planted.
Oct. 14, 2019
We stayed dry all weekend so harvest has resumed from the pause we had last week from the rainy spell. Late-planted soybeans are showing frost damage symptoms in the upper canopy. The lower canopy appears to be unharmed from frost damage. If the soybeans have reached the R6-R7 growth stage, then the frost damage should be minimal.
Oct. 7, 2019
We have had some rain. It’s been kind of spread out. Some spots got one tenth of an inch, some spots got a half an inch. It’s only slowed things down for a day or two. Soybeans are just starting to pick up right now. There’s still a lot of corn that’s not been harvested. Some farmers are switching over to beans, then will go back to corn.
Sept. 30, 2019
My territory received around 1 to 2.5 inches of rain this past weekend, which will delay corn harvest for several growers around the Boonville area for a day or two. Corn fields that did not receive a fungicide application are starting to get brittle while the fields that had a fungicide at VT-R1 are staying healthy longer and showing stronger stalk strength.
Sept. 23, 2019
The rain we received in Boonville this weekend will delay corn harvest for a couple days. Most of the corn is about 16 to 18% and harvest is picking up across the region. Fields that were top dressed with nitrogen this season are performing better than fields that were not top dressed from the nitrogen loss we experienced with the heavy spring rains. Soybeans continue to have sudden death syndrome pockets appear in fields, but overall the yield potential looks promising.
Sept. 16, 2019
Most of the corn fields are still running close to 18-20% moisture with a few fields already harvested. Stink bug pressure continues to grow in soybeans. Most soybeans are past R5 and are at the end of their lifecycle. University thresholds vary depending on the type of stink bug present in the field and the growth stage of the soybeans. In my region most activity is from green stink bugs and brown stink bugs. Generally, thresholds are one stink bug per row for a chemical application needed.
Sept. 9, 2019
Frogeye leaf spot and downy mildew continue to be the highest disease pressure in soybeans. White mold has also been observed in places in the Missouri River bottoms. White mold is not a common disease in Missouri, but where it is established in parts of the Corn Belt it can be devastating. Insecticide applications that went on at R3 with a fungicide application are beginning to run out of control. It’s important to monitor late-season insect pressure to determine if an additional insecticide application is needed. So far, pod worm activity has been minimal across the region, however pod worms or late-season stink bug damage to soybeans is still likely. I’ve seen a lot of stink bug eggs this week on soybean leaves.
Aug. 30, 2019
We got a few inches last week in the Central Missouri area. Chopping corn silage is in full swing and corn harvest is right around the corner for earlier planted corn. Soybeans are at the R5 growth stage with pod worms starting to show up.
Aug. 26, 2019
Stink bugs and pod worm pressure is picking up in the soybeans and will likely increase this week. In the last week I’ve seen a lot of stink bug eggs on soybeans’ leaves. When the bugs hatch, they feed on leaves and pods, causing issues with soybean quality on the pods. I strongly recommend to make chemical applications to protect pods if stink bugs or pod worms are found in your field. Protecting developing pods and preserving your seed quality is paramount.
Aug. 19, 2019
My territory received a variety of rainfall last week from two-tenths to 3 inches of rain. This helped a lot of soybeans that were beginning to look stressed. Soybean fungicide and insecticide applications are slowing down as most soybeans are reaching the R4 growth stage. Pod worms started appearing in fields in Cooper and Moniteau County last week. Southern rust continues to spread in corn that is drying down.
Aug. 12, 2019
Corn continues to progress to the dent growth stage. Corn fungicide application on later planted corn fields are wrapping up. Soybean fungicide is in full swing. Most of the disease pressure continues to be from downy mildew and septoria, with very little frogeye leaf spot showing up yet. Stink bugs are quickly reaching university thresholds for an insecticide application.
Aug. 5, 2019
Most of the corn is completely finished with pollinating and starting to hit the dough growth stage. Southern rust continues to spread to more counties across my territory. If corn is still at the R1-R2 growth stages, a fungicide application is still beneficial to protect against southern rust. Downy mildew and septoria are the heaviest fungal diseases present in soybeans at this time. Minor pockets of frogeye leaf spot are showing up, but the pressure is minimal compared to last year. With the later-planted soybeans, I anticipate podworms to start appearing in the next couple weeks and become a late season pest this year.
July 29, 2019
Fungal disease pressure in corn and soybeans has only increased since last week’s report about frogeye leaf spot and septoria in soybeans. In corn, southern rust is starting to appear in Lafayette and Saline counties. As aggressive as this disease is and its mobility to blow into neighboring fields, I strongly recommend applying a fungicide with the slightest southern rust pustules present.
July 22, 2019
Early planted corn is at R2-R4 and looking really good. The later-planted corn is beginning to tassel. Soybeans are blooming and optimal fungicide and insecticide applications at the R3 growth stage will be applied in about 1.5-2 weeks. Frogeye leaf spot and Septoria brown spot are the heavy fungal diseases showing up in soybeans. Septoria brown spot causes yellowing on lower leaves and premature leaf drop.
July 15, 2019
Early planted corn is finishing up pollination while later-planted corn is still about V6-V8. Japanese beetle pressure is minimal in the corn thus far, with corn silks unclipped and pollination almost complete. However, I anticipate Japanese beetle pressure to increase feeding activity on later-planted corn and soybeans. Soybeans are starting to flower, and frogeye leaf spot disease pressure has been identified in Howard County.
July 8, 2019
Early planted soybeans are starting to bloom. With more beans in the reproductive growth stages and considering rotational restriction to planting corn next year, the majority of soybean herbicide options are off label for application. Most soybean insect feeding is coming from bean leaf beetles and Japanese beetles. Corn ranges from V6 to R1, so far there has been minimal to light amounts of Japanese beetle pressure in the corn fields clipping silks.
June 28, 2019
Disease pressure is showing up in earlier planted corn. Grey leaf spot lesions are starting to appear on the lower leaves and Japanese beetles are starting to show up in the corn waiting to feed on emerged silks. Fungicide and insecticide will be applied within a week or two with tasseling. Wheat fields that followed a high wheat management cropping plan are averaging 80-90 bushels an acre so far.
June 24, 2019
Wheat harvest has begun and vomitoxin levels vary depending on the wheat fungicide management and how much rain the wheat crop received during anthesis. Growth stages in corn range from V3-VT, fungicide applications are going on earlier planted corn while replanted corn is still being top-dressed with nitrogen. Soybean planting continues, and bean leaf beetles are starting to show up in bean fields that are V1-V3.
June 17, 2019
Soybean planting was in full swing last week until a mid-week shower came across my territory, ranging from 0.3 to 1 inch of rain. We’ve been busy supplementing corn with additional nitrogen by top dressing it anywhere from 50-100 pounds of Super U, depending on how much nitrogen was lost from the wet weather. Wheat is maturing and harvest will begin this week.
June 10, 2019
Early last week was productive for soybean planting, corn planting and replanting until Wednesday night, when a range of three-tenths to 3 inches of rain came across the territory. Corn post-emergent herbicide applications have been delayed from wet soil conditions, and as corn continues to grow, it narrows the options for herbicides applications, making it crucial to obey height restriction and most importantly growth stages on chemical labels to prevent chemical damage.
June 3, 2019
Not available this week.
May 24, 2019
Last week my territory battled tornadoes, flood water, high winds and continuous rain. Communities have been busy sandbagging in efforts to protect bottom ground from flooding and cleaning up damages from the tornado that struck Jefferson City Wednesday night (May 22). Numerous corn acres are left to be planted or replanted and very little soybean acres have been planted. Majority of the wheat crop has completed flowering and fungal diseases like head scab are appearing.
May 20, 2019
On Saturday spots of my territory received 1 inch of rain, while others received only two-tenths. Meteorologists are forecasting 100% chance of rain all day Tuesday. Between rain and 25-30 mph wind gusts, aerial and ground herbicide, insecticide and fungicide applications have been challenged. Armyworm activity in wheat is increasing. Spraying a post-flowering insecticide application is still beneficial. Corn replant acres continue to increase as we wait for the fields to dry out to have the opportunity.
May 13, 2019
Wheat heads are emerging and aerial applications of fungicides are picking up. With the wet weather before, during and after wheat flowering, this is an environment favorable for Fusarium head blight. Field work has not progressed in the past week, between cutworm damage and seeds rotting in the soil, there will be a lot of replanted corn in my territory. They are forecasting for 80 degrees and sunshine this week. Hopefully that helps dry out the fields and we dodge the rain.
May 6, 2019
Corn planting and herbicide applications have come to a halt with the 3-6 inches of rain my territory received last week. We have been monitoring soil conditions and the corn’s growth stage to recommend fields that need to be replanted due to drowning out or soil crusting. Wheat heads are beginning to emerge and fungicide applications targeting fusarium head blight will be applied within the next one to two weeks.
April 29, 2019
Wheat is looking great! Flag leaves are fully emerged and the wheat should be at the boot growth stage by the end of the week. Disease and insect pressure are picking up and many growers are applying a fungicide and insecticide now to protect the flag leaf. Most are finishing up planting corn, and a few have started on soybeans. Meteorologists are forecasting 3-4 inches for my territory between April 28 and May 1. This will certainly delay field work and planting.
April 22, 2019
Across my area we saw rain last Wednesday, April 17, that delayed corn planting and kept us out of the field. Cole and Osage County got 3 inches of rain while Cooper and Howard County had about 0.5 to 1 inch. By now everyone is back in the field finishing up anhydrous and starting to plant corn. Burning down winter annuals or a cover crop on ground going to soybeans is just beginning. Wheat should have flag leaves emerging in about a week.
April 15, 2019
With the sunshine last week corn planting has started and field work is in full swing. Wheat is jointing, and it’s time to apply the second application of nitrogen along with applying a herbicide application.
April 8, 2019
There are some guys who have put on anhydrous. But people haven’t been able to put on as much as they want with the wet weather we’ve had. The wheat is looking good. I’m hopeful, we should have a warmer, drier week ahead.
April 3, 2019
Introducing... Kaitlin Flick lives in Cooper County. She works as an MFA Crop-Trak ASM, providing support and training for their crop scouting program. She is participating in Missouri Corn Growers Association’s CornRoots Leadership Academy.