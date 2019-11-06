Will Spargo farms in Butler and Ripley counties in Missouri and Clay County in Arkansas. He raises corn, rice, soybeans and sometimes some milo.
Nov. 4, 2019
We had no harvest last week due to rain. Did manage to cut beans Saturday and Sunday... barely. Hope to finish up today (Nov. 4). Just need some dry weather.
Oct. 28, 2019
Managed to harvest a few acres last week after the rain on Oct. 21 and before the next system moved through on Oct. 25 and 26. Doesn’t look like we will be able to harvest much this week if the current forecast holds, as it is calling for several more days of potential showers.
Oct. 21, 2019
Not a lot to report. Bean harvest is still going strong in our area with essentially all the corn and rice finished up. A big rain Oct. 21 will slow harvest down for a few days now.
Oct. 14, 2019
I drove the combine till I had to get off to go to a school board meeting. We harvested beans this past week until it rained late last week. Back to going again. Just need another week of dry weather, so not a lot to report.
Oct. 7, 2019
Started soybean harvest this past week and once we dry out from this overnight shower we will get back to harvesting. Very little rice and corn left in the area to finish up before the bulk of bean harvest gets underway.
Sept. 30, 2019
We are finished with rice and corn harvest now. Have a few days before beans are ready, so we are concentrating on getting ground ready for next year. This dry fall season has been a blessing, let’s just hope it holds through bean harvest!
Sept. 23, 2019
Rice and corn are quickly coming out of the field and will be mostly done by week’s end, assuming no rain. We did receive sporadic showers this past Friday, but by the next morning you couldn’t really even tell it had rained. This has been a great harvest weather wise so far, and after the rough spring it is much appreciated.
Sept. 16, 2019
Harvest is going good in our area, and yields seem to be average so far. We should finish rice this week and will get back into corn after that. Soybeans are beginning to mature so irrigation should terminate on most of them soon. Ground is very dry, as are the crops, which makes for a good harvest.
Sept. 9, 2019
Rice and corn harvest are in full swing as the weather this past week was excellent for harvesting. Looks like we'll have most of this week before rain chances pick up again. Beans look as though they are beginning to turn, but most will still need a few more waterings.
Aug. 30, 2019
Not much activity this past week as we try to dry out from all the previous rain. Some rice harvest was started back yesterday. I figure it will be in full swing next week.
Aug. 26, 2019
Some rice fields were harvested and others started this past week until the rain came. We received 3.5 to 4 inches of rain Thursday, and it showered most of the day Sunday (Aug. 25). It was nice though as this past weekend felt more like fall than late summer.
Aug. 19, 2019
Slow week this past week as we continue to irrigate rice and beans. Only a couple of corn fields still getting water. Fungicide applications are picking up on soybeans. Have heard reports of rice and corn being sampled with moisture too high. I figure some harvest will take place by week’s end.
Aug. 12, 2019
We received a shower late last week that really helped, but irrigation pumps are back on today. Made fungicide applications late last week on soybeans for frogeye and target spot. I expect that several more corn fields will have irrigation terminated by week’s end.
Aug. 5, 2019
It’s dry! Watering soybeans, corn and rice. Some corn irrigation will be terminated this week. Working ground like it's springtime as well and hoping to get it ready to plant for next year.
July 29, 2019
It was a slow week this past week. Plowing soybeans and laying poly pipe to start watering them. Corn is progressing good, and we should be able to terminate irrigation on the earliest of it soon. First week in a while we didn’t have to spray or fertilize anything!
July 22, 2019
Ground finally started to dry out enough to start planting double-crop beans. Several thousand acres were planted — and still being planted. Chance of rain Sunday night, which will be good for the corn and first-crop beans. Corn has very good potential if we can catch a few more rains. Supposed to be hot and dry this week, so should get the rest of the beans in. Should be a good week.
July 15, 2019
Spot planted one last time this past week. We are officially done with planting for 2019! Saw a few others in our area spot planting as well while others were still trying to plant for the first time. Corn and rice are pretty much laid by, and we started plowing beans this past week. Right now we are getting downpours from the remnants of Hurricane Barry.
July 8, 2019
July is beginning and we’ve already had two separate rains in the first seven days. There was some planting activity in our area this past week, and it appears that most of the ground has been planted. Corn has been tasseled for a while now and mid-season urea has gone out on the rice. Now to get the earlier planted soybeans laid by.
June 28, 2019
The last week of June saw essentially no field work due to wet conditions. Still several acres unplanted in our area and the forecast is calling for multiple chances of rain in the coming week. Looks like there will be a lot of prevent plant.
June 24, 2019
The past week saw several good days for field work. Finished laying by corn and rice and started irrigation on most fields. Still a few soybeans being planted in our area. Rain event hit June 21, and then a much more intense storm came through June 23 and it downed trees and utility poles in some places.
June 17, 2019
Finished planting June 15. Looks like a few others are finishing up as well. Will be quite a bit of prevent plant in our area. A lot of herbicide and fertilizer applications were made this past week, and showers are in the immediate forecast, so that will help activate the herbicides.
June 10, 2019
Had a few days to get rice fields sprayed and fertilized before the rain came again. Hoping for dry weather in the week ahead so we can get beans planted and sprayed. We were lucky in that we didn’t get nearly as much rain as was initially forecast.
June 3, 2019
Got a few bean fields planted and corn fields plowed this past week before more rain came. Still need to spray and fertilize rice and bring to permanent flood. Several area rice fields have been brought to permanent flood and pipe has even been laid in corn. Hoping we don’t have to replant all the soybeans due to the rains. Still need to spot-plant some corn and wanted to plant at least one more farm to corn, but not sure since it is getting so late.
May 24, 2019
Not a lot to report unfortunately. We received more rain this past week, and water has had the bottom ends of many fields covered. May be able to get back in the field by May 26, at which time rice is needing sprayed and fertilized for permanent flooding, and corn is ready to be fertilized and plowed. Soybean planting should pick up at that time as well.
May 20, 2019
The past week brought a couple of days suitable for field work. There was some spraying/planting/replanting taking place, but then another system moved through Saturday, so it will be several days again before widespread work can resume.
May 13, 2019
Another week of multiple rain events, and it is raining right now! No field work completed this past week and forecast continues to call for even more rain.
May 6, 2019
May 1 and 2 our area received significant rainfall, with many ditches getting out of their banks. Water levels have started to go down, and barring any further rain we may be able to get back on the higher ground towards the end of the week.
April 29, 2019
Little to no field work or planting again this week due to wet field conditions. Received another significant rain event on April 25. Fields have dried tremendously, though, due to wind and sun. Hoping to get the sprayer going tomorrow afternoon (April 29), and good stands of corn and rice can now be seen.
April 22, 2019
No field work this past week due to previous rains. Received another significant rain event April 18, which will keep most people from doing much over the next several days.
April 15, 2019
The past week saw a good deal of corn and rice going in the ground. Some earlier-planted corn has begun to emerge as well. Our area received steady rains all day Saturday (April 13), which should activate herbicides but will keep any field work or further planting from taking place for several days.
April 8, 2019
There has been quite a bit of field work completed in our area with some corn and rice planting having taken place. We received only small rainfall amounts so far, and planting should be in full force this coming week, barring any big rain events.
April 3, 2019
