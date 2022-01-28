Adding legumes can boost pastures

With high fertilizer prices, forage specialists say producers may want to add legumes to pastures and hay fields to boost forage quality and quantity.
Craig Roberts, forage specialist for the University of Missouri Extension, says now might be the time to use frost seeding to add legumes to the mix.
“The fertilizer prices, they’ve tripled,” he says. “Frost seeding is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to improve pastures.”
Valerie Tate, MU agronomist based in Linn County, says now is a good time to add legumes such as clover or lespedeza.
“February is a good time to interseed red clover and lespedeza,” she says. “… Because fertilizer is going to be really expensive this spring, legumes are a good way to add nitrogen to pastures and hay fields.”
Roberts recommends adding red or white clover.
“If you’re looking at the spring of 2022, what’s the one thing I can do to make my pastures productive and nutritional — it’s red and white clover,” he says.
Nitrogen fertilizer can provide a big boost early, but it is concentrated in the first growth after application, and Roberts says it can increase fescue toxicosis. However, clover can provide nitrogen support that is slowly released throughout the year.
“These legumes are the easiest to get on the field, and they fix a lot of nitrogen issues,” he says. “That nitrogen is slowly available. It’s gradually available. The yield is improved. The quality improves when you have legumes in the field.”
Tate says it can also be a good idea to get a pH test taken on pastures and hayfields. A pH of 4.5 to 5.5 is considered low, while the 5.5 to 6.0 range is optimum. For alfalfa, a higher pH is ideal. Tate says a low pH can present problems.
“The nutrients that are there are not as available,” she says.
While the clover does not totally fix issues with summer toxicity in tall fescue, Roberts says red clover relaxes blood vessels that fescue’s endophyte constrict, which can cause heat stress and fescue foot.
Tate says the legumes also help dilute the fescue.
“If they have endophyte-infected tall fescue, the legumes will dilute the toxicity,” she says.
The legumes also provide growth in June and July, heading into the heart of summer.
Roberts says recommended seeding rates are 4 to 6 pounds per acre for red clover and about a pound an acre for white clover. As for timing of frost seeding, January and February are good frost seeding months. The action of freezing and thawing gets the seed into the soil, so it needs time for that before spring growth begins. Roberts says now is the time. Frozen ground and snow make for desirable frost seeding conditions, he says.
“You want the frozen ground, and you’d like to have a little snow,” Roberts says.
The frozen ground prevents producers from making ruts in fields, and snow cover can make it easier to see where have seeded, although it’s not mandatory.
Also, producers need to make sure the seed can make contact with the ground to get a good stand. Cattle can help work growth down before seeding if needed.
“The seed has to go all the way down and hit the soil,” Roberts says. “If there’s thatch, they need to have the cows hoof it in. They’ve got to push that down.”
Roberts says adding in legumes might not show that burst of growth first thing in the spring, but it will have lasting benefits.
“They see the benefits at the end of the year,” he says. “They’re not going to see it jump right out of the gate. But they’ll see their calves performing well on it this summer.”
Tate says her part of north central Missouri saw some armyworm damage last year, and producers should assess their hay fields and pastures for damage and see what actions might need to be taken.
“Assessing the stand as plants green up to determine if they need to replace plants that died due to insect damage is important also,” she says.
Tate says warm weather late last year allowed for more pasture growth than in a typical year. However, she says to also be on the lookout for pastures that were grazed too low last year.
“If those pastures were overgrazed in the fall, it can slow down growth in the spring,” she says.
Another option to consider is adding native warm season grasses to the mix. Tate says that has become a more attractive option from an economic perspective with high fertilizer prices.
“As fertilizer prices go up, the native warm season grasses look a little more favorable,” she says.
Producers may still opt to put on nitrogen fertilizer. But Roberts says if ever they were thinking about seeding in some legumes, now is the time.
“It’s just the year to have this done,” he says.