Adding legumes can boost pastures

With high fertilizer prices, forage specialists say producers may want to add legumes to pastures and hay fields to boost forage quality and quantity.

Craig Roberts, forage specialist for the University of Missouri Extension, says now might be the time to use frost seeding to add legumes to the mix.

“The fertilizer prices, they’ve tripled,” he says. “Frost seeding is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to improve pastures.”

Valerie Tate, MU agronomist based in Linn County, says now is a good time to add legumes such as clover or lespedeza.

“February is a good time to interseed red clover and lespedeza,” she says. “… Because fertilizer is going to be really expensive this spring, legumes are a good way to add nitrogen to pastures and hay fields.”

Roberts recommends adding red or white clover.

“If you’re looking at the spring of 2022, what’s the one thing I can do to make my pastures productive and nutritional — it’s red and white clover,” he says.

Nitrogen fertilizer can provide a big boost early, but it is concentrated in the first growth after application, and Roberts says it can increase fescue toxicosis. However, clover can provide nitrogen support that is slowly released throughout the year.

“These legumes are the easiest to get on the field, and they fix a lot of nitrogen issues,” he says. “That nitrogen is slowly available. It’s gradually available. The yield is improved. The quality improves when you have legumes in the field.”