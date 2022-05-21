After cold start, Northeast Missouri farmer takes advantage of sun

LADDONIA, Mo. — On a late-April day in Audrain County, the sun was shining at last, and Matt Pound was getting spring planting started.

He was cultivating a field outside of Laddonia, his tractor working across the soil. Across the largely flat landscape, other neighboring farmers were just getting started as well, after cool, wet weather for much of April had delayed planting progress.

“Pretty much everything started today,” Pound said. “I’ll plant this (field) tomorrow in corn.”

Audrain County bills itself as the Biofuel Capital of Missouri on county line signs, and as Pound worked, the plume from the biofuel plant in Laddonia rose on the horizon.

Speaking on April 26, Pound said he was excited to get another crop year started, but there was a sense of urgency.

“We’ve got 2,000 acres to go and it’s almost May,” he said.

The level ground is good for farming, but it can be a challenge in times of wet weather, Pound said.

“We fight water all the time,” he said.

Despite the delays caused by wet conditions, Pound knows there can be good potential even for crops planted later.

“We can raise 60-bushel beans in June,” he said.

The first week of May brought more rain, but then the second week of May was hot and sunny, allowing fields to dry out and corn and soybean planting to resume in Audrain County.

Pound said he is hopeful for this year, although he said extremely high input costs have raised the stakes.

“We’re going to need 200-bushel corn at $7,” he said. “We’re going to need to raise a good crop.”

As of mid-May, some fields were off and running trying to grow that crop, as planting continued in others.

