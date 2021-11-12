Agronomists advise targeted approach to tillage

While some areas of Missouri saw high water and flooding this year, parts of Iowa and northern Illinois experienced dry conditions during the growing season.

Agronomists and ag engineers say growers should evaluate each situation when making fall tillage decisions.

Kent Shannon, University of Missouri Extension ag engineering specialist, says for fields that had water on them, the first step is getting them clear of any debris that washed up, then determining how deep to till.

“Figure depth of tillage,” Shannon says. “If there was some minor sand deposits, you may want to think about tilling it a little bit deeper.”

Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension agronomist based in northwest Iowa, says soil type is also a factor to consider. It was a dry year in his area, which he says could grant a good opportunity to take care of any compaction zones, although the area has received some fall rains now.

“I’m in a part of the state where we have a lot of loess soils, wind-blown soils,” DeJong says. “If there’s a soil type that needs less tillage, it’s these loess soils.”

Gentry Sorenson, an Iowa State University Extension agronomist based in Algona, covering parts of north central and northwest Iowa, says his area has more clay soils. He says farmers sometimes opt for fall tillage for a few reasons.

“Getting the residue worked in, breaking up the hardpan if they can,” he says.

Sorenson says the tillage helps the soil warm up quicker and be ready for spring field work sooner. He says many farmers in his area use a chisel plow or strip tilling. Some of them have looked to cover crops to help prevent offseason erosion, especially after tillage.