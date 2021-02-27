Alternate weed control methods could fight resistance

In Missouri, the battle against pigweeds remains the top weed control priority, whether it is the aggressive Palmer amaranth or the more widespread waterhemp.

Kevin Bradley, weed scientist for University of Missouri Extension, says people often think of herbicides as their only real method of weed management. But weed resistance to herbicides is a growing problem.

“I can honestly say waterhemp is worse today than when I started 17 years ago,” Bradley says.

While herbicides will remain a key part of weed control for the foreseeable future, Bradley and other researchers have been looking at other methods to help control resistant weeds, including electrocuting weeds and grinding up weed seeds.

These methods are not used much in commercial agriculture in the U.S. now, but Bradley says they have potential.

Electrocuting weeds

Electrocuting weeds involves using a “Weed Zapper,” with a copper boom attached to the front of a tractor that electrocutes any plant it contacts, as well as a generator hooked onto the back of the tractor.

“I think right now it’s probably more of a potential, future type deal for commercial, big-time agriculture,” Bradley says.

He says the practice is more common in organic farming and small-scale, specialty crops. The biggest booms made right now are about 30 feet wide.

But Bradley says this management practice could help answer a pressing question for farmers.

“A call I get a lot, ‘what do I do about weeds up above soybeans?’” Bradley says, a problem when there are no longer any herbicide options. “The answer has always been the same, it’s nothing, unless you want to go out and pull them.”