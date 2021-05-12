As temperatures swing, aim to keep stored grain cool

Editor’s note: The following was written by Sara Bauder, South Dakota State University Extension agronomy field specialist, and Adam Varenhorst for the university’s website.
As it warms up this spring, don’t forget to check the bins. Grain bins work as solar heat collectors, and the grain inside of them may be much warmer than expected.
As the weather changes in the spring, keeping stored grain as cool as possible should be a producer’s goal.
It is ideal to keep higher-moisture grains near or below 30 degrees Fahrenheit during the spring season until grain reaches recommended storage moisture levels. After grain is adequately dried, it should be kept at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit through the rest of spring and early summer, or as long as feasible.
Throughout mid-to-late summer, it is best to keep the storage temperature for dried grain below 60 degrees Fahrenheit if possible, which limits insect activity and potential mold issues.
Cover bin aeration fans when not in use. Fans essentially go through the “chimney effect,” where wind moves wet, warm air into the fan, and it travels upwards, affecting the grain inside.
Provide an inlet for air near the roof eave and outlet exhaust near the roof peak to allow warm air to exit the bin (much like the principles of an attic). Several vents at the same elevation can still allow heat to remain at the top of the bin without exhaust at the peak or roof exhaust fans.
Add a temperature sensor near the south wall of the bin to collect readings, or be sure to take some grain samples from this area, which is likely the warmest part of the bin.
Periodically run bin fans throughout the spring to help keep grain cool and slow warm-up.
During summer months, choose cool mornings every two to three weeks to run the aeration fan to keep grain cool and push cool air up through warm grain near the top of the bin. Run the fan only long enough to cool the grain at the top of the bin; this may mean running fans for a couple hours on more than one cool, dry morning. Running fans more than necessary could result in grain warming near the bottom of the bin.
Unload some grain. By unloading grain in bins with center sumps, warm grain from the top of the bin is unloaded first, leaving a funnel shape in the center of the stored grain. This can help to reduce grain temperature near the top of the bin and eliminate cone-shaped peaks (which lead to excess grain warming).
Throughout grain storage, but especially during the spring and summer months, producers should check stored grain every week (or as often as possible) for storage temperature, insect infestations and mold growth.
Warmer temperatures both outdoors and in bins also mean increased activity of stored grain pests. Some of the indicators of an infestation include hot spots in the bin, strong odors, excess dust, grain with visible damage and discolored grain.
Keeping the grain cool will also slow insect activity. However, routine examination of the bin will provide the best opportunity to catch stored grain pests early and prevent extensive damage from occurring. If you do detect an infestation and are considering using a fumigant insecticide product, we strongly recommend hiring a professional, as these products are highly toxic.