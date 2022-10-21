‘Best corn I’ve ever raised’ for Northeast Missouri farmer

MADISON, Mo. — While harvesting a field of corn in a fairly flat part of Monroe County, Patrick O’Bannon kept glancing at the yield monitor, marveling at the story it told.

This field was averaging 223.3 bushels per acre, and he said parts of the middle of the field were averaging in the 250s. It had been a mix of technology, good management and good weather that led to those yields.

“I just really can’t quite believe it,” O’Bannon said. “That’s the best corn I’ve ever raised by 35 to 40 bushel.”

He said the rains this summer had been scattered, and that even a few miles to the south had missed some key rains, but his area had received the moisture it needed at good times.

“We were in a garden spot,” O’Bannon said. “If you go south even 3 miles, they didn’t get the rains as much.”

He farms in northeast Missouri with family, including his father, Mike, and said they had some planting delays in the spring due to cold, wet weather. Corn harvest had started a little later than usual for him, in the last week of September, and the field he was harvesting had been planted a week and a half into May.

“I like to plant my corn in April,” he said.

This was 109-day corn and the moisture was running about 19%, but he planned to store the corn and dry it down some more in the bin.

So far, the soybean crop seemed to be doing well.

“I’ve been hearing some outstanding yields,” O’Bannon said.

He intended to make the most out of the good harvest weather that began in September and continued into October.

“It couldn’t be any better,” he said. “There’s no rain in the forecast for the next six or seven days.”