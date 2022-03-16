Biofuels high on Commodity Classic agenda

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Commodity Classic returned to an in-person event this year, held March 10-12 in New Orleans, and biofuels were a hot topic.

Several farmers and guest speakers talked about the importance of biofuels for growers, as well as a recent legal challenge to an EPA emissions rule that growers say would make electric vehicles a single solution to emissions reduction.

Bradley Schad, CEO of the Missouri Corn Growers Associations, one of the state growers associations in the coalition opposing the rule, says the organization supports efforts to reduce emissions but opposes regulations that attempt to mandate a single solution. He also says the rule does not factor in the impact through the whole life cycle of electric vehicles.

“The rule is flawed because they don’t look at the full life cycle,” Schad says.

He is optimistic about the petition, although he says predicting court responses can be difficult, and the timetable could be lengthy.

“The courts are backed up because of COVID,” Schad says. “We’re hoping they take it into consideration. We just never know with the court system.”

Schad says just focusing on electric vehicles to reduce emissions does not help the overall challenge.

“It’s not energy diversity,” he says.

He says the current spike in fuel prices and war in Ukraine are reminders about the importance of getting energy from a variety of sources, and he says ethanol should be a part of that picture, especially since it is produced domestically.