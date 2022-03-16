Biofuels high on Commodity Classic agenda

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Commodity Classic returned to an in-person event this year, held March 10-12 in New Orleans, and biofuels were a hot topic.
Several farmers and guest speakers talked about the importance of biofuels for growers, as well as a recent legal challenge to an EPA emissions rule that growers say would make electric vehicles a single solution to emissions reduction.
Bradley Schad, CEO of the Missouri Corn Growers Associations, one of the state growers associations in the coalition opposing the rule, says the organization supports efforts to reduce emissions but opposes regulations that attempt to mandate a single solution. He also says the rule does not factor in the impact through the whole life cycle of electric vehicles.
“The rule is flawed because they don’t look at the full life cycle,” Schad says.
He is optimistic about the petition, although he says predicting court responses can be difficult, and the timetable could be lengthy.
“The courts are backed up because of COVID,” Schad says. “We’re hoping they take it into consideration. We just never know with the court system.”
Schad says just focusing on electric vehicles to reduce emissions does not help the overall challenge.
“It’s not energy diversity,” he says.
He says the current spike in fuel prices and war in Ukraine are reminders about the importance of getting energy from a variety of sources, and he says ethanol should be a part of that picture, especially since it is produced domestically.
The Corn Congress meeting at Commodity Classic discussed this and related topics.
“We continue to work to find ways to expand ethanol demand and corn demand,” Schad says.
Ed Lammers, a Nebraska livestock producer who serves on the United Soybean Board, said the biofuel industry is a key part of livestock feeding, citing soybean crush trends.
“By 2025, crush capacity in the country is going to go up 30%,” he said at a panel discussion on the Commodity Classic main stage. “Ninety-seven percent of the meal that the crushers are producing goes into livestock feed. Seventy percent of the soybean is protein.”
Dave Walton, a southeast Iowa farmer who serves as treasurer for the Iowa Soybean Association, says ag groups continue to work on developing new markets and finding ways to provide the crops consumers want.
“A lot of this is just listening to what the industry’s trying to tell us,” he says.
Schad says growers continue to work with the U.S. Grains Council to expand ethanol exports. He says Japan is a market that shows potential, and there is demand in China, even if direct U.S. ethanol exports to that country are not currently allowed. Mexico also remains a top priority in ethanol exporting.
“In Mexico, we’re continuing to work to develop that market,” he says.
Schad says using biofuel as sustainable aviation fuel could be a new market, and even if its widespread use is still “years away,” he says there has been a first commercial flight using biofuel.
Looking at the year ahead, high input costs remain a concern, and Schad says the Missouri Corn Growers and other ag groups are working to find solutions and prevent any price gouging in future years.
“We’re focused on that politically, legislatively and judicially,” he says.
Schad says farmers seem to be hopeful, boosted by high crop prices, despite the high input costs.
“I think there’s good optimism out there in the countryside,” he says.