Central Missouri farmer makes progress during hot week

MALTA BEND, Mo. — May 9 brought hot weather to central Missouri, which helped dry out fields, and by afternoon planters were stirring up dust across Saline County. Outside of Malta Bend, Monte Robertson had just finished planting a field of corn near the ethanol plant that was turning corn into biofuel.

“I’m real pleased with how it’s going,” he said of how the planting went.

The previous week had seen some rainfall in central Missouri, and fields were just getting dry enough again.

“It was still damp along the fence rows when I rolled out this morning,” Robertson said.

Corn planting in the area had started two weeks before, in late April, but had not made much progress until that second week of May.

“A lot of fellas got started two weeks ago,” Robertson said. “Just got started and then it rained.”

Soybean planting was just getting going full-scale in the area the week of May 9.

Robertson was appreciating the opportunity to catch up on corn planting. He farms with family and said he had plenty of ground lined up ready to go, so he was expecting it to be a productive day and week. The forecast was calling for more hot, sunny days.

“If I have a good day of running, I’ll be 15 to 20% planted just by the end of the day,” Robertson said.

