Central Missouri farmer sees wet conditions in river bottom

RHINELAND, Mo. — For Gary Engemann, farming on the Missouri River bottom has a familiarity to it, as he has seen the good times and the challenges.

“I’ve been down here my whole life,” he says.

On a sunny October day, Engemann was at work harvesting a field of soybeans. He farms in Callaway and Montgomery counties, and grew all soybeans this year. Speaking on Oct. 8, he says he is fairly early in his soybean harvest, having taken out most of his higher ground. It was a challenging year on the river bottom, with flooding and wet spots creeping up in many fields.

“The rest of it’ll be borderline if the crop insurance kicks in,” Engemann says.

Flood years are common for river bottom farmers, and Engemann lists several memorable flood years from his decades farming there.

“You kind of assume, you farm in the bottom, it’s just part of the deal,” he says.

It was a wet spring, and he says at one point they received 13 inches of rain in a week. Engemann says he had some replant beans this year, which was common. He is harvesting those fields in patches, as the replant areas won’t be ready to go as quickly.

But overall, Engemann says he enjoys river bottom farming, and many years it is a very fertile and successful place to grow a crop.

