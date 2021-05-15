Central Missouri farmer takes advantage of planting windows

ROCHEPORT, Mo. — On a sunny day on the Missouri River bottom, Troy McDannald was at work planting corn. The big tractor cut long, straight rows across the Howard County field between the highway and the distant river bottom bluffs on the horizon.

It had been a fairly typical start to the planting season in Central Missouri, with warm, sunny weather, but a lot of weather variety would follow.

“We got started the Friday before Easter (April 2) on corn,” McDannald said. “We usually get started around the first of April.”

Cold weather and even snow in mid-April raised concerns for the corn that had been planted, as well as slowing additional planting progress. McDannald, who was planting the Howard County field for Iowa Family Farms, said the early-planted corn seemed to be OK.

“It’s not too bad,” he said. “We had a lot of corn planted before that (cold weather), but I think it came out of it okay.”

The warm-up after the snow and freezing temperatures provided good corn planting weather, and as McDannald was planting on April 27 there was rain on the way that night. He hadn’t planted any soybeans but was grateful for the window to get more corn planted.

That led to a fairly wet weather pattern at the end of April and early May, slowing progress, but McDannald said they have been able to take advantage of the times when fields are dry enough to work.

“We’ve made good progress,” he said.

