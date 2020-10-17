Soybean producers willing to keep detailed records and perform thorough equipment maintenance could find a premium as a seed grower.
Cass County, Missouri, farmer Mike Moreland said it has paid off for the last 15 years on his farm. His family had used Merschman soybeans since the mid-1980s,when he got an offer from his area sales representative to be a grower.
“We had a long history with the company and they liked our management style,” Moreland said. They started with three soybean varieties, but soon cut back to two. This year, Moreland planted 500 acres of 4.5 and 4.7 beans.
The big attractions for Moreland were access to superior genetics, a premium market price and flexible payment options.
“A lot of what we grow has not been on the market yet,” he said.
Moreland receives a premium for growing and storing the beans.
“You get paid on the quality. Since it’s seed, the less damage to the soybeans, the higher the premium,” he said.
Ben Pieper, Merschman product manager, said their standard contracts offer a flat premium over market price to cover the grower’s time, equipment and facility use. Then there is an additional premium paid based on the overall quality of the seed.
“If you keep splits under 1%, you get another 50% premium,” Pieper said. The cleaner the seed, the less work to sort at the plant and the more seed Merschman has to sell.
When Moreland gets his seed order, he picks three markets where he could sell beans, and the best market provides the base price for his harvest. But he is able to tell Merschman when he wants to receive payment, and therefore has the option to pick the best market price throughout the year.
To say the arrangement is an easy win would be misleading, though. As a seed bean grower, Moreland has to meet certain requirements and expectations.
Pieper said the biggest factors the company considers for growers are bin storage and all- weather access to the bins.
“A lot of times, we’re pulling beans out in December, January and February where mud, snow, sleet and ice can slow us down,” he said.
Moreland also has to work with Merschman on logistics and be flexible with trucking schedules. Merschman retains ownership of the beans and provides all transport services when they are ready for production.
Finally, Moreland must keep detailed planting, spraying and storage records of each field and variety. Equipment and facilities must be completely clean of any other seed and debris, and in good working condition. This requires Moreland to maintain augers to avoid seed damage, and do a thorough clean-out before planting and harvest, as well as in between each variety.
Moreland said this is the biggest drawback for producers.
“Cleaning a combine is a minimum of two to three hours,” Moreland said. “We could harvest another 50 acres while we’re cleaning the combine out.”
New growers often receive a small amount of acres as a trial.
“Most of the time growers will stop raising seed production because of the time constraint. Or guys will quit growing when the market prices are high and the extra income isn’t as valuable,” Pieper said. “We have to find guys that will do the extra work for a premium on top of a high market.”