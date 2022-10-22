Clear conditions allow for corn progress

GALLATIN, Mo. — The late September sun shone down on a Daviess County cornfield as Wesley Gay was harvesting his crop. He was in the early stages of harvest, having just begun that week.

“We’re just getting started,” he said.

The sky was a deep shade of blue on that day, Sept. 28, symbolic of the excellent harvest weather that would continue deep into October. Around the area, combines were running in fields where the crop had dried down enough.

“It’s been great,” Gay said. “It’s good drying weather.”

As for the timing of harvest, he said he and his family had been able to start harvesting corn just a little earlier than usual.

“This is a little early for here,” he said.

As another hopper full of corn unloaded onto the grain truck, Gay said the corn yields were excellent so far, and that it had been a good growing season.

“We’re actually about 6 inches behind (for precipitation) for the year,” he said. “But the rains we got were timely rains.”

As harvest progressed into October, soybean harvest began as well. Gay said it was too early to know for sure what the final soybean yield averages would be, but he said they looked like they would be pretty good. But yield expectations were tempered somewhat by a drier month of August, even if it wasn’t full-on drought conditions.

“Beans, the jury’s still out,” Gay said. “They missed more rains.”

USDA numbers showed the progress of Missouri’s corn harvest. According to the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released Oct. 10, the state’s corn crop was 53% harvested, compared with 62% at that point last year and 56% for the five-year average.

According to the same report, Missouri’s corn crop was 93% mature.