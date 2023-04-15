Trying to predict the future is difficult, but recent erratic weather conditions may be a sign of what is to come.

Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa, said a warmer climate might mean more extremes on both ends of the spectrum. Some years may feature significantly increased precipitation, while others, such as 2022 in the western Corn Belt, will feature extended droughts.

“Despite the drought, we’ve gotten wetter,” Todey said. “We are getting warmer, and that is driven by winter-time warming and overnight temperatures.”

The overnight temperature increases are especially impactful on crops in the summer as it can cause stress and encourage disease growth and insect activity.

“As we have warmer winters or shorter cold periods, some of these insects may be able to overwinter easier,” Todey said. “Or, instead of having to overwinter in Texas, they overwinter in Arkansas. That’s a shorter distance they have to be reintroduced when it comes to the next growing season.”

Crop yields have been increasing for years, but trends are slowing up. Part of that is due to reaching the ceiling of current crop genetics, but the climate is starting to take its share of the yield as well. The Environmental Protection Agency said the growing season is lengthening, which provides better opportunity for yield, but the increased risk to the crop from storms or other factors take their toll.

“Rising temperatures and carbon dioxide concentrations may increase some crop yields, but the yields of major commodity crops, such as corn, rice and oats, are expected to be lower than they would in a future without climate change,” an EPA spokesperson said in an email with Missouri Farmer Today.

The lengthening of the growing season may also prove detrimental as precipitation is falling more in the late fall, winter and early spring seasons, as opposed to the summer when the crops need moisture.

Britt Groosman, vice president for Climate-Smart Agriculture at Environmental Defense Fund, said in a recent report that by 2030 there would be at least a 5% decline in corn yields for most counties in Iowa, with more than half seeing declines of 10% or more. The organization predicts an 18% decline by 2050, according to its model.

“Corn yields will likely experience a climate burden throughout the state,” Groosman said. “But this is especially true in the southern counties.

“If not for climate change offsetting other productivity gains, yield per acre would be 30 bushels higher in 2030 and 60 bushels higher in 2050.”

A major reason the model shows a decrease in corn yields is due to the increase in what they call killing-degree days, or days where maximum temperatures are above 84 degrees Fahrenheit consecutively.

“Warmer temperatures are a double-edged sword for crop productivity,” she said. “In some counties, climate change will lead to more growing-degree days when conditions are favorable for crop growth. In all counties, climate change will increase killing-degree days when temperatures are too hot for crops to grow.”