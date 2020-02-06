JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — At the Jan. 29 annual meeting of the Missouri Corn Growers Association and the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council in Jefferson City, Missouri Corn CEO Gary Marshall took time to credit farmers for dealing with tough weather conditions last year, including flooding and wet weather during planting and harvest in a lot of areas.
“You folks are some of the most resilient people on the planet,” he said. “You took everything Mother Nature threw at you in 2019 and still raised the fifth largest corn crop in the state’s history.”
Despite the success of growers seeing good yields in places, he said with low prices and flooding “this past year could’ve been a disaster” without the federal trade mitigation payments.
Marshall said it is also important to continue finding uses and markets for the crop. He said other key issues for growers include biofuels, trade and regulations, including keeping atrazine available for producers to use.
Marshall said progress on the Renewable Fuel Standard was a big step forward for farmers.
“We’re finally going to hit the 15 million gallon market that the RFS put in place for us back in 2005,” he said.
He is hopeful ethanol exports could be a big growth area for the industry.
“Ethanol usage worldwide is going to continue to grow,” Marshall said.
The annual meeting included farmers visiting the Missouri state capitol building to speak with legislators. Mike Moreland, a farmer from Harrisonville who serves as president of the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, says it is important for farmers to stay in contact with lawmakers.
“We must remain committed so that farmers remain a part of the legislative process,” he said. “Our success is based on strong grassroots involvement.”
Mark Scott, a farmer from Wentzville who serves on the Missouri Corn board, said legislators are receptive.
“They want to hear from us,” he said. “They’d rather hear from a corn grower than a lobbyist.”
Scott says trade, biofuels and eminent domain are key issues for farmers in Missouri right now.
Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, a farmer from northeast Missouri, spoke about the state of agriculture.
“We all know agriculture had a tough year last year, and we’re all hopeful 2020 will be better,” she said.
Chinn also spoke about her recent trip to Great Britain to talk about trade. The United Kingdom’s “Brexit” from the European Union has meant the UK is now handling its own trade negotiations. She said the trade staff in Britain was eager to build that partnership.
“They’re very anxious and excited to trade with the U.S.,” Chinn said.
She said some British farmers were unsure about how they would compete with U.S. growers, although livestock producers there were excited about the possibility of cheaper grain, and a lot of the people Chinn talked with in Britain saw good potential in trade deals between the nations.
She also said farmers in Britain, when they heard she was from Missouri, asked her if she was from near “that place they call the Bootheel” with fertile soil.
Matthew Schroer, who farms in Lincoln County, said after attending district meetings this was his first state meeting, and he was looking forward to the chance to talk with other growers and learn more about the industry and what is going on in Jefferson City.
“It’s nice to meet like-minded people and get together for the same cause,” he said.
Marshall said the industry is strong, but it will take continued efforts to give farmers their best chance to succeed.
“The state of the industry is resilient, and it’s improving,” he said. “But don’t depend on anybody else carrying the water for you. It’s up to us to keep the industry strong.”