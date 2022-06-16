Corn off to decent start while soybean planting catches up

As the daylight hours grew longer, crops grew in Missouri fields even as farmers worked around rains to finish up planting.

Rusty Lee farms and works as an agronomist for University of Missouri Extension. He is based in Montgomery County and covers several counties in central and east central Missouri. Speaking June 6, he says the last planting window has been productive.

“A lot of progress has been made in the last few days,” he says.

May saw several rainy days before clearing in early June to give farmers a window.

“We caught some rain earlier last week,” Lee says. “By Friday (June 3) things were drying out enough you could start going again.”

In some areas where conditions were dry enough, farmers were planting corn right up until the end of May.

“A lot of corn got planted on that last day of May for that insurance deadline,” Lee says.

June brought more off-and-on rain, but Lee says farmers were getting closer to the finish line on soybeans.

“There’s still some soybeans to go, but people were making a lot of progress the last couple of days,” he says.

In general, the young corn was off to a decent start in his area.

“I’ve seen corn that’s up and doing good,” he says.

The intermittent rain had also made it difficult to get crops sprayed with herbicide in a timely manner. Lee says it is a good reminder to read herbicide labels and make sure they are being sprayed at the proper stage of growth.

The spring had been cool, but then finally warmed up, which Lee says will help with herbicide injury concerns.

As for bugs, Lee says so far things have looked good, and he has not noticed significant insect issues.

Soybeans that have been planted are looking good, albeit in the early stages.

“Beans seem to have some pretty decent stands,” Lee says. “There’s still fields that are not planted yet. I think producers are still going to grow some beans. It’s the 6th of June — there’s still time.”

Lee says farmers will have to be watching the nitrogen situation for corn, given that delayed planting dates for some could mean root development is behind.

“Producers are going to have to watch and do some nitrogen management,” he says. “They’re going to have to think about how much rain we got and how delayed we were.”

Bates County farmer Dane Diehl, in west central Missouri, says soybean planting is still ongoing in his area, and he says wet weather this spring might create a need to top-dress nitrogen on corn.

“I did see some top-dressing going on,” he says. “With the moisture last month we have had, the corn is going to need it, and earlier this year.”

According to the USDA Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released June 6, the state’s corn crop was 95% planted, the same as this point last year and compared to 93% for the five-year average. The corn was 86% emerged, compared to 90% at this point last year and 87% for the five-year average.

According to the same report, Missouri’s soybean crop was 61% planted, compared to 63% at this point last year and 61% for the five-year average at that point in the year. The state’s soybeans were 44% emerged, compared with 47% at the same point last year and 46% for the five-year average.

