Cover crops face dry fall conditions

Dry conditions across much of the Midwest during the fall allowed for good harvest progress, although it also presented some challenges for farmers looking to get cover crops up and established.

University of Missouri field specialist Charles Ellis says the dry conditions had a few impacts.

“Crop harvest progressed pretty smoothly, so there was opportunity to put some cover crops in,” says Ellis, who is based in Lincoln County. “But with the dry conditions, there was limited growth.”

Ellis says the dry conditions in some cases limited germination, and in other cases kept cover crops from getting a good full stand going.

MU plant sciences professor Rob Myers says the dry conditions did delay getting cover crops started, but some rains later in the fall did help some.

“We did get rains in the latter half of October,” he says. “While we may not see as much green cover, it’ll still provide some.”

Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Patrick Wall says fall rain in his state was hit and miss, and many parts of the state are dealing with drought.

Wall says many areas in Iowa were dry enough it was tough for cover crops to get started.

“The cover crops people did get planted didn’t get a rain to get up and going,” he says.

Myers, who serves as director of MU’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture, says even if cover crops are only an inch or two tall, they can still help keep soil in place. He says cereal rye is a resilient cover crop that can be planted later or face drier conditions and still provide some ground cover, which makes it a popular choice.

“Rye is a very tough cover crop,” Myers says. “That is why we see it as the No. 1 cover crop in the U.S.”

Even in years when there is not much fall growth, Myers says the winter cereals still “take off pretty well in the spring.”

Ellis says cereal rye can navigate the dry weather decently well.

“Cereal rye is pretty forgiving on fall conditions like this,” he says.

He says winter wheat can also be forgiving and get established after times of dryness.

Ellis says the early seeding windows are helpful for getting the cover crops up quickly. He says the cereal rye germination point is in the 38- to 40-degree range, so it can still be planted later and get established.

Myers says cover crops are popular for a variety of reasons, seeing a rise in popularity as a grazing option. Overall soil health remains a top priority.

“The No. 1 reason that farmers are using cover crops in surveys is the soil health benefits,” Myers says.

He says cover crops can help ground deal with times of heavy rainfall or dry conditions, as well as keeping soil in place and helping with rainfall infiltration into the soil. Cover crops can also play a role in weed suppression.

“Cover crops can help (control weeds),” Myers says. “I wouldn’t say they’re the sole solution, but in combination with some herbicides they can help control weeds.”

Myers says higher crop prices can add incentive to utilize cover crops, which could boost soil health and yields. He says he usually estimates it takes about three years for cover crops to pay for themselves.

Also, Myers says this coming year will see increased funding opportunities to help pay for implementing cover crops.

“As we go into 2023, there’s going to be quite a bit of additional funding for cover crops,” he says.

The NRCS has additional money for conservation practices, including cover crops, and the USDA Climate Smart program has money available for cover crops.