Crops close to finish line, but armyworms threaten yields

Crops in many parts of Missouri are showing good potential as harvest draws closer, although hot weather to end August and the threat of fall armyworms have added some late-season drama for the crops and for hayfields.

Kevin Rice, state entomologist for University of Missouri Extension, says after talking with farmers and entomologists in multiple states, this is a historic outbreak of armyworms.

“We are experiencing the greatest fall armyworm outbreak across the Midwest and the U.S. that we’ve seen in at least 30 years,” he says.

Armyworms are a native pest in North America, and Rice says they can be very damaging to hayfields and pastures, as well as soybeans. Farmers have been fighting the pest for a long time, and there are records of major armyworm outbreaks in 1797, 1856 and 1975-76. This year is a big challenge for a number of reasons.

“We’re experiencing weather conditions that are extremely favorable for armyworms and not for their predators,” Rice says.

Farmers have noticed the threat.

“Armyworms have been a topic of discussion over the past couple days,” Shelby County farmer Jonah Barry says. “There have been some found in the area and growers are concerned about potential injury to soybeans.”

Rice says armyworms overwinter in Texas and Florida, and a fairly warm spring there contributed to the insects getting a leg up on their population growth and northward movement. Rice says armyworms are able to ride gulfstream winds and travel hundreds of miles.