East Central farmer plants through weather delays

NEW HAVEN, Mo. — This spring saw some good harvest weather in East Central Missouri early on, but then colder weather and numerous rainy days slowed things down.

Danny Kuenzel, who farms in Washington and Franklin counties, said his corn planting seemed to go in two stages.

“The first 500 acres went good, but the last 150 is taking forever to get done,” he said May 5.

On the positive side, the corn that has been planted is looking good.

“All of it is up and looking pretty good with nice even emergence,” Kuenzel said.

He hadn’t planted any soybeans yet, but he knew of a farmer who had planted some along with corn in early April.

“We have no beans yet, but a friend of mine down in Labadie, Missouri, planted (soybeans) about the same time as he started corn,” Kuenzel said. “He said they look really good and came through the frost no problem.”

Missouri’s farmers were still in the early stages of soybean planting in the first week of May, especially in the central and northern parts of the state.

