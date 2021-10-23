East Central Missouri farmer sees excellent corn yields

BERGER, Mo. — It was an up-and-down weather year in East Central Missouri, but Danny Kuenzel says the end result on his farm was a very good corn crop. Speaking on Oct. 8, Kuenzel, who farms in Washington and Franklin counties, says corn harvest started in places in early September and is mostly finished up now. Soybean harvest is in the early stages as some rains hit in October.

“We finished up corn just this last week,” he says. “We just got started on beans. We’ve probably done 80 to 100 acres.”

While it was still too early to tell on soybean yields, Kuenzel says it was a great year for corn.

“Corn yields were excellent,” he says. “We were 10 to 15% above trend line yields.”

Kuenzel was waiting on a field of beans in a valley to dry enough to get back to harvest, after they had tested a little high on moisture earlier in the day. He was hopeful to get back to harvesting later that afternoon.

Farmers across the state have experienced some delays on soybean harvest with October rains, as well as widespread late planting this spring due to wet weather. Some farmers have months between their first and last soybean planting dates.

According to the USDA Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released Oct. 12, the state’s soybean crop was 22% harvested, similar to the 20% at the same point last year.

