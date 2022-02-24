Extension work a team effort for forage specialist

Pat Miller grew up in Arkansas, and when she moved to Missouri more than 30 years ago to work as a University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist based in Vernon County, the Missouri winter provided a cold welcome.

“The first winter we moved here, it got down to minus 23 one night,” she says. “My husband and I are from Arkansas, and we said we didn’t think we moved that far north.”

Miller laughs at the memory and says thankfully the temperature has never again dropped to 23 below zero in her time in Missouri.

Miller has now worked for MU Extension for over 32 years, and it’s what she dreamed about doing while growing up.

“I grew up on a farm in Arkansas,” she says.

It was an area that grew rice and cotton. Miller then attended the University of Arkansas, getting her undergraduate degree in plant protection and her master’s in entomology. She knew what she wanted to do with her degrees.

“Really what I wanted to do was be an Extension agent,” she says. “Just growing up on a farm and wanting to help ag producers.”

After six years working in Oklahoma for the Integrated Pest Management program, Miller got her job with MU Extension. It worked out well, as her husband, Rick, was looking for a place to get his pastoral counseling degree, and he ended up doing that in Springfield.

Miller covers a variety of topics as an agronomist owing to the diverse agriculture of her region, but she says she has some areas of expertise.