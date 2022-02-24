Extension work a team effort for forage specialist

Pat Miller grew up in Arkansas, and when she moved to Missouri more than 30 years ago to work as a University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist based in Vernon County, the Missouri winter provided a cold welcome.
“The first winter we moved here, it got down to minus 23 one night,” she says. “My husband and I are from Arkansas, and we said we didn’t think we moved that far north.”
Miller laughs at the memory and says thankfully the temperature has never again dropped to 23 below zero in her time in Missouri.
Miller has now worked for MU Extension for over 32 years, and it’s what she dreamed about doing while growing up.
“I grew up on a farm in Arkansas,” she says.
It was an area that grew rice and cotton. Miller then attended the University of Arkansas, getting her undergraduate degree in plant protection and her master’s in entomology. She knew what she wanted to do with her degrees.
“Really what I wanted to do was be an Extension agent,” she says. “Just growing up on a farm and wanting to help ag producers.”
After six years working in Oklahoma for the Integrated Pest Management program, Miller got her job with MU Extension. It worked out well, as her husband, Rick, was looking for a place to get his pastoral counseling degree, and he ended up doing that in Springfield.
Miller covers a variety of topics as an agronomist owing to the diverse agriculture of her region, but she says she has some areas of expertise.
“In Extension we all kind of have our specialty, and mine is alfalfa and insects,” she says.
With over three decades of experience in her role, Miller has seen how the role has changed, even if the ultimate goal of sharing information with farmers and ranchers remains the same.
“It’s kind of evolved over the years,” she says of her day-to-day work.
Miller recalls how answering questions used to be all phone calls and farm visits. Those are still sources of a lot of conversations, but now there are also email questions, and people can send in pictures. Miller also sends out a weekly email with events, online resources and timely information about issues in pastures and herds.
Her favorite part of the job is still getting out and meeting with producers.
“I like doing the farm visits and going out and looking at things, giving advice on things,” Miller says.
Many of these farm visits are a team effort. She says she does a lot of them with local MU Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis, since he specializes in livestock and she specializes in alfalfa and other forages.
“He can maybe talk about stocking rates and feed rations, and I can talk about what to do with the pastures,” Miller says.
She’s watching those pastures and the rainfall situation as spring gets closer. Last fall and much of the winter have been short on precipitation.
“I know producers have been glad to not have to be feeding in the mud,” Miller says. “But before spring we’re going to need to get some rain.”
Miller says producers are also dealing with high fertilizer prices. She says some producers are considering not fertilizing this year due to that, but she encourages producers to still try to find ways to fertilize what they can and avoid falling behind on forage.
“People have told me, ‘I can’t afford to fertilize,’” she says. “When you get to that point, you’re just kind of in a downhill spiral. … You just get behind.”
Fertilizing is a long-term effort for pastures, with payoffs seen over time, Miller says. She also says running regular soil tests can help producers know what pastures need.
For Miller, working in agriculture and talking about herds and pastures has been a lifelong pursuit. When she was 3 years old, she was on the cover of Brangus Cattle magazine, sitting on one of her family’s bulls.
“I was 3,” she says. “My dad raised Brangus cattle for a few years. We had one bull that was just a big ol’ pet. He was the same age as me. He just loved people.”