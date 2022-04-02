Farmer-scientist takes on roles across ag industry

Meagan Kaiser gets to see the agricultural industry through a variety of lenses. She and her husband, Marc, farm in Carroll County, and she works as a soil scientist at Perry Agricultural Laboratory in Bowling Green, a business her family started 40 years ago.

Also, she serves on the United Soybean Board, and late last year she was elected vice chair of the USB executive committee, working to determine how to best invest soybean checkoff dollars.

“We see it from all sides,” Kaiser says of her agricultural perspective.

This is Kaiser’s sixth year on the soybean board, and she says the board members seek to provide a “unique value” to growers, taking on bigger research and new market projects than farmers could individually. She says the variety of perspectives are helpful.

“We have a 78-member farmer board, and every single one of us has a different perspective,” she says.

Kaiser’s perspective is as a Missouri farmer who also works for a family ag lab and has a company, PAL Farm Management, that helps farmers navigate soil health issues and environmental and profitability planning.

She is happy to continue her family’s work on improving land, which she says ties into human wellness.

“Our laboratory has always been focused on soil health,” Kaiser says. “It’s not just soil health, it’s human health.”

Of course, working in agriculture has its challenges. She and her husband and their two kids spend their share of time on the road between the ag lab and the farm in Carroll County, Kaiser says. Then there are the obstacles from nature, like the historic flood in 2019 that turned the fertile Missouri River bottom in Carroll County into water stretching to the horizon.