The agriculture industry and landowners across the Midwest are watching for an upcoming decision from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency about whether or not three dicamba herbicides will be re-registered for further use.
The EPA issued a cancellation order for Engenia, FeXapan and XtendiMax on June 8 after a U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling vacated the registrations for the products.
The use of the dicamba herbicides over the last few years has generated some controversy as there have been widespread claims of damage caused by the drifting herbicide. State departments of agriculture have issued restrictions and guidelines for applying the herbicide and required applicator training to try to cut down on the drift damage.
Kevin Bradley, a University of Missouri weed scientist, says this will be a big decision for the EPA, as it deals with the first round of dicamba herbicides as their registration expires.
“The EPA has another monumental decision on its hands,” he says. “Later in this year the (registration) deadline will expire and they will have to decide on three of the dicamba products that have been registered from the beginning.”
Dean Grossnickle, agronomy service representative for Syngenta, says he cautiously believes the EPA will rule in favor of the dicamba herbicides.
“We are going forward in the hopes and guarded optimism that the dicamba trait and platform is going to be renewed for the coming year,” he says. “It may look different with label changes, but we are cautiously optimistic it will be approved.
“I think both the government regulators and university professors understand we need all the tools we can to manage weeds out there. It’s about being good stewards of the platform and traits. We are planning that it will be available.”
The exact timetable for the EPA ruling is unknown, although some experts are estimating a late October decision. Bradley says many farmers will be making purchases for the next crop year in November or December, if not earlier.
“People are going to need an answer,” he says.
The day after the national cancellation order, on June 9, the Missouri Department of Agriculture certified that private and commercial applicators could continue using existing stocks of the three dicamba herbicides, although any of these herbicide products purchased after June 3 had to be returned. The herbicides could not be applied after July 31.
Bradley says there were still some dicamba herbicide drift concerns in Missouri this year, although after years of the issue, it has come to be expected.
“The only thing that’s different is it’s just accepted now,” he says.
Bradley says many farmers and landowners grew frustrated with the time it took to file a damage claim and get a resolution, so he says some “just give up.” Fewer drift issues this year could be due to widespread adoption of the dicamba-tolerant trait in soybeans and cotton, often as a way for farmers to protect their crops.
“I would say there’s less issues this year,” Bradley says. “There’s widespread adoption in the Bootheel.”
After widespread dicamba drift damage the first year the herbicides were available, Bradley says the adoption of the dicamba trait was about 50% the second year, then 95% the third, and now virtually all the soybeans in the region are dicamba-tolerant.
“Now you don’t see any soybeans down there that are injured,” he says.
He says there continue to be claims of damage to trees and other fruit and vegetable crops.
Jason Norsworthy, a weed scientist with the University of Arkansas, says his state had a May 25 cutoff date for dicamba herbicide applications. He says the cutoff helped reduce damage complaints for those following the date.
“As of last week, we had over 200 complaints of dicamba (damage) in Arkansas,” he says. “Most of the complaints that we had were after the cutoff, so they would involve illegal applications.”
The weed scientists say overall the dicamba herbicides can provide a helpful role in weed control, although Norsworthy and Bradley are involved in studies to determine weed resistance to a variety of herbicides, including dicamba.
“There’s definitely concerns,” he says. “We definitely have populations of Palmer that are less sensitive to dicamba than previous samples.”
Norsworthy says it’s important to have a good overall weed control plan, and he says using residual herbicides well at planting time can help limit the impact of resistance in weeds.
“We’ve got to do a better job of really integrating our residuals at planting,” he says.
Norsworthy says there are new tools in the pipeline for producers to look to in coming years, but weed control strategies need to include management practices as well.
“It’s going to take more than spraying herbicide to control this issue,” he says.
Bradley says weed control will need to involve “things other than just herbicide,” including management practices like cover crops and using a seed destructor to control weed seed in fields.
Norsworthy says controlling weed seed is a key issue.
“We’re extremely optimistic that these other tactics can be effective,” he says.