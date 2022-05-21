Farmers running behind in Northwest Missouri

SKIDMORE, Mo. — In Northwest Missouri, the second week of May brought hot weather and a flurry of activity in fields as farmers worked to catch up on planting after weather delays earlier in the spring.

Jason Hull, who farms in Nodaway County near Skidmore, said spring planting has been progressing slower than its normal pace.

“A lot of rain here, and things are running behind,” he said.

Hull was at work May 12, a date he said corn planting normally wraps up for the most part.

“We’re behind for the time of year,” he said. “We’re probably closing in on the halfway point.”

Besides the moisture, colder than normal temperatures had farmers hesitant to do much planting in April.

“There was cold before when it was dry,” Hull said. “Not many people planted then. Then it started raining.”

Hull normally can plant corn in mid-April or even earlier, depending on the year, but he said this year the weather only allowed for three days of field work and corn planting in April, in the latter part of the month. Then the first week of May brought continued rainfall and wet conditions.

But that second week saw temperatures soaring into the 90s, along with hot winds to dry out fields and allow for rapid planting progress. Speaking on a Thursday morning, Hull said it had already been a productive week, and the work continued.

“A lot of corn acres got planted this week,” he said.

It had been a long delay since those three days of planting in April, waiting to get back into fields, but now another planting window had opened.

“These last couple of days have been our next chance (to plant) since then,” Hull said.

On soybeans, Hull said planting was in the very early stages. Some farmers who plant corn and soybeans at the same time had gotten started on soybeans, while others were waiting to get their corn planted and then start in on soybeans.

