ORLANDO, Fla. — The future of agriculture is heavily grounded in improving efficiency.

The Commodity Classic trade show floor featured something new for just about everyone. New equipment, new technologies and inputs were on display for farmers who were preparing for the upcoming growing season and looking ahead as some products will become available in 2024 and beyond.

“We are coming off some really good years of agriculture, but also some tumultuous times in terms of supply chain and world affairs,” said Phil Hollis, executive vice president of Helena Agri-Enterprises. “I think we will, at the end of the day, have more stability this year. The last two or three years’ uncertainty has been everything farmers are faced with.”

Helena displayed its new enzyme and water management technology during the trade show, with a focus on getting more out of what is in the land without adding to it. Employees discussed the ongoing drought in the western portion of the Corn Belt and how they hope to find ways to utilize every drop of water possible.

Corteva was also displaying new technologies, highlighted by their Enversa soybean herbicide that will be commercially available in 2024.

“It is going to have encapsulated acetochlor, that is designed to drive into the soil to create a long-lasting residual barrier of up to 20 of the toughest weeds that farmers face today, including Palmer amaranth and waterhemp,” said Aaron Smith, U.S. product manager for soybean and cotton herbicides. “We’ve been working on this formula for nearly a decade.”

He said when this product receives approval, Corteva plans to make it the preferred tank-mix for Enlist One herbicide with Enlist E3 soybeans, and it can also be used without the Enlist technology.

Efficiency was also a focus on the equipment side of the convention hall, with American Farm Bureau announcing it had reached an agreement with Case IH and New Holland allowing farmers and independent shops to make repairs on their own equipment.

Sam Keifer, vice president of public policy with American Farm Bureau, said he was excited to see this deal — similar to one signed with John Deere a few months back — to give farmers and ranchers more freedom to make fixes without having hoops to jump through.

“Equipment today is much more complex than even five years ago,” he said. “It often has taken that person from the dealership to come out and fix it. They do a great job, but they often cannot hire enough people on a year-round basis for the surge in planting season and the surge in the fall. This should alleviate some of that by allowing growers the opportunity to utilize some of that technology themselves.”

Precision Planting Marketing Manager Bryce Baker said they are also hoping to make accessing new equipment easier to growers without needing to break the bank for an entirely new product. They are working with dealers to retrofit new technology on older equipment. This can lengthen the life of equipment while also seeing the benefits and efficiencies this technology brings.

“We can do any brand,” he said. “Farmers might not want to get every new thing, but they might have one problem like downforce control, more seeds or closing problems. If they can solve that problem, they can add things over time.”

Austrian farmer Daniel Winklayer was at the show showing off a new product with Globieus. The Fledbag is an invention from Europe Winklayer hopes to bring to the U.S. that helps farmers empty bulk bags of seed or fertilizer. Instead of having to empty the entire bag when loading equipment, the Fledbag will serve as a funnel of sorts, sealing the bag back up when the containers are full. This could save product from being wasted or being incorrectly stored.