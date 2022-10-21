Good yields and good harvest weather in Central Missouri

MALTA BEND, Mo. — Across Saline County, a fertile county in the heart of Missouri, clear blue skies provided the green light for combines and grain trucks as farmers worked to get the crops out.

At little communities like Arrow Rock and Grand Pass and Sweet Springs, combines were stirring up dust as they gradually traversed fields. Outside Malta Bend, Saline County farmer Brent Gorrell was harvesting a field of corn. Row after row of corn shuddered and dropped into the combine head, gradually telling the story of the crop year.

“It’s looking pretty good,” Gorrell said.

He said the corn in that field was averaging 230 bushels per acre. He had started harvesting corn on Sept. 22, getting some low-lying fields out first.

“We started in the river bottom,” Gorrell said.

He said soybeans were also doing well so far, although there had been a few dry patches during the summer that maybe dropped yields some from what they could have been.

Still, overall Gorrell was pleased with the yields so far and the generally clear harvest weather in late September and in October.

“So far, it’s been real good,” he said.

Missouri’s soybean harvest was still in the early stages by mid-October. According to the USDA Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released Oct. 10, the state’s soybean crop was 22% harvested, compared with 20% at the same point last year and 18% for the five-year average.