‘Hard to put a dollar figure’ on tillage decisions

When it comes to making tillage decisions on the farm, producers have several things to consider. Some of these come down to penciling out input costs, but some impacts are harder to quantify.

Jim Crawford is the superintendent of the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Research Center in Atchison County. He says the research farm is virtually all no-till.

“There are several benefits,” Crawford says of no-till. “Most of them are hard to put a dollar figure on.”

These benefits include reduced erosion, improved soil health and drainage, as well as saving on time, labor and fuel costs.

“You get the benefit of reduced trips over the field,” Crawford says.

Give it time

MU Extension agronomist Rob Myers says time is a key concern for farmers, which is part of the appeal for no-till.

“Probably the most often mentioned is the potential time savings — to not be doing all those potential tillage passes over the field,” he says.

Myers says farmers have shown no-till can work in all soil types. He says some northern Corn Belt producers have concerns about the soil warming up quickly enough in the spring if it’s covered by residue, which is why he says Missouri and other warmer states have seen more widespread adoption of no-till. He says it can help work through weather challenges.

“The no-till, it seems to help with the weather extremes, especially when paired with cover crops,” Myers says.

Iowa State University Extension agronomist Mark Licht says tillage decisions can vary depending on the situation.

“It’s a little different for every farm operation,” he says.

Licht says he has seen research that shows farmers can implement no-till without losing yield. He says no-till yield loss is a little more common with corn than soybeans, as they can be more susceptible to compaction issues and soybeans are “a little bit more forgiving.”

He says it is helpful to think long-term.

“We don’t think about what those soils look like after they’ve been in no-till for five years,” Licht says.

He says soils in no-till programs have better water-holding capacity.

Crawford says that long-term, no-till and conventional tillage have similar yields. In hot, dry years, no-till helps soil retain moisture and usually results in better yields. In wet years, he says conventional tillage might do better.

“Year over year, we see no yield drag,” he says. “And we’re in this for the long haul.”

Trend toward tillage

Crawford says in the last three of four years, he has seen a lot more people doing tillage, and he has been working to learn more about why some producers have been making those decisions. He says weed control is one reason farmers cite.

“We’ve got so many weeds that are hard to kill anymore,” he says. “Chemical has gotten high. They look at it from an economic perspective.”

Crawford says some farmers have calculated that it cost less to till under weeds rather than apply burndown. However, rising fuel costs have added still more complexity to the situation.

Licht says no-till is being used “a little bit less” in recent years, although it remains widely used in southern Iowa.

Another challenge is residue, as modern crop technology means cornstalks break down more slowly.

“We’ve put so much work into making these cornstalks to strong and rot resistant,” Crawford says. “… It just doesn’t break down as well as it used to.”

Crawford says he has seen fields planted to soybeans the year before still show some corn roots from the year before that. Breaking down residue can allow for faster planting.

“They can run faster if they run a field cultivator over it,” he says. “They can run as fast as 9 miles per hour with 96 or 98% efficiency.”

Still, even when doing tillage to make a smooth field to plant in, Crawford says many producers just do a single pass with a vertical tillage tool, only a couple of inches deep.

“Basically they’re working the residue and evening everything out,” he says.

To till or not?

Crawford says researchers are working on the planter speed issue with no-till, as producers seek to take advantage of narrow planting windows in the spring. He says the discussion is ongoing, even as he remains a staunch supporter of no-till.

“I promote no-till,” he says. “There’s a lot of benefit to it. But on some of this, I can’t always argue with these guys. It’s so hard to put a dollar on the erosion reduction, on soil health, on retaining the moisture. Everybody thought no-till was kind of a non-debatable. But it’s like anything else, systems and conditions change. I still believe it’s the best system long-term.”

There are some situations where the agronomists say tillage is a good idea, such as when there is damage to a field from a wet harvest season or gullies washed are heavy rains.

“There are some situations and circumstances where tillage is beneficial,” Licht says. “Obviously the first thing that comes to mind is the harvest ruts. Cleaning those up with some light tillage is probably a good thing.”

Using a ripper, chisel plow or heavy disk can help if there has been compaction, Crawford says. To minimize compaction, he says producers can keep grain carts on the same path and in the same areas of fields. He says 80% of compaction happens on the first pass, so driving again on the same path does less damage than driving on a totally new area.

Myers serves as director for MU’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture, and he says no-till can have some variation. Some farmers practice total no-till, and some do a rotational no-till, perhaps doing no tillage after soybeans but working in stalks after corn.

Crawford says he has been trying to put a dollar figure on reducing erosion and runoff, but adds it is “impossible,” although he says the long-term benefits are obvious to observe.

“We paid for that fertilizer, we built that organic matter,” he says. “Let’s keep that on the farm, let’s not let it wash down to the Gulf of Mexico. … The farmers that are successful, in my opinion, are those that think long-term.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.