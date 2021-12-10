High fertilizer prices not likely to limit corn

While much attention has been given to the huge increase in fertilizer prices, University of Illinois ag economist Scott Irwin doesn’t think it will translate into a large decrease in corn acreage in 2022, nor to fewer acres planted overall.

In the first of the university’s 2021 Illinois Farm Economics Summit webinars Nov. 29, Irwin said while the price of fertilizer is expected to add $100/acre in input costs to corn, fertilizer will also cost soybean growers $50/acre more.

Like this year, he expects corn will be at least $30 to $40 per acre more profitable than soybeans in 2022.

“Despite an increase in fertilizer costs, I still think overall acreage will increase, and heavy on corn,” Irwin said during the webinar.

Markets are still trying to digest what huge fertilizer price increases will mean to planting intentions in 2022. Irwin said he thinks the market may have overreacted to the impact higher fertilizer prices will have on corn.

He expects that in 2022, Illinois grain farmers will plant 53% corn, 47% soybeans.

Joe Janzen, Extension ag economist, agreed with Irwin’s assessment.

“I don’t expect farmers to idle acres,” he said of reaction to higher input costs.

With today’s commodity prices, farmers will make a “strong effort” to produce corn and soybeans in 2022, he said.

Corn and soybean stocks are relatively tight globally compared to two years ago when commodity prices were lower, Janzen said.