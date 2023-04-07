Input costs remain at a level farmers even two or three years ago would call high, but the situation has improved somewhat from the rapid price increases and sticker shock of last spring planting season. University of Missouri Extension ag economist Ray Massey says the input cost picture has several parts to it.

“For input prices, some of them are coming down,” he says. “Fertilizer is coming down, fuel is staying about the same.”

He says fertilizer prices are still high compared to recent history.

“Fertilizer prices have decreased 15 to 20% from where they were one year ago,” Massey says. “But one year ago, they were much higher than two years ago.”

Even with some crop prices coming down and showing volatility, Massey says he still projects it to be a profitable year for farmers in 2023, although maybe not the profit margins of 2022. He adds that farmers who did not have to deal with significant drought were able to make good profits last year, although many farmers struggled with dry conditions.

Massey says the supply chain issues that made it a challenge to secure inputs at times last year are gradually improving.

“We are looking at it working out now,” he says.

Some improvements to major river levels in the Midwest have helped with moving crop input products around, Massey says. Also, the industry has adjusted to meet demand without getting the raw materials it was getting from Russia and Belarus, as trade with those countries was disrupted due to the war in Ukraine.

Overall, he says the supply chain issues are much less of a concern this year for crop inputs.

“You’re able to buy them, and there’s not as much concern about the supply chain as last year,” Massey says.

When it comes to navigating fertilizer price increases, Iowa State University Extension agronomist Antonio Mallarino says most farmers just stick with their usual plan, and keep fertilizing their high-performing ground regardless of what the soil tests say.

“It’s almost impossible to get farmers to not apply fertilizer to high-testing soils,” he says.

Mallarino says good crop prices along with the surging fertilizer costs helped most farmers to decide to go ahead with their regular fertilizer program.

“Almost no people have reduced the fertilizer rate,” he says. “…They’re still making money, and they’re not making many changes.”

He says if farmers are looking to make some cuts to fertilizer costs, rather than cutting across the board, it is better to maintain fertilizer levels on lower-testing fields and cut from better land that might not need it.

“Don’t cut across the board,” Mallarino says. “You should not cut in low-testing soils.”

Some fields that have good soil test results and have been regularly fertilized might not need all the fertilization anyway.

“In most fields, they can cut, especially phosphorous, for a number of years before they need an atom of phosphorous,” Mallarino says.