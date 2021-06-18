June brings good weather for finishing planting, growth

After some planting delays in May due to wet weather, June brought warmer, sunnier conditions, allowing farmers to finish planting crops.

Andy Luke, a University of Missouri Extension agronomist based in Harrison County, says so far crops that are up are looking good in his area in northwest Missouri.

“Most of the planting has been done, at least the first time,” he said June 10. “There’s a little bit of replanting going on, but not too much.”

Luke says there was some cold weather earlier in the spring, but most crops weren’t affected except some of the very earliest planted corn. He says a lot of soybeans are up already, and the crops are looking good so far as the weather turned hot.

“We’re off to a pretty good start,” Luke says.

For a lot of farmers, May saw only limited planting progress due to the rains, so many soybeans were planted just a little later than they would have preferred. Saline County farmer Drew Mizer says they only had about four days in May that allowed them to get in the field. But the early June warmer weather and sun allowed for rapid planting progress and helped improve the look of the corn.

“The corn is really starting to even back out and get some of its dark green color back from the much-needed sunshine,” he says.

Pat Guinan, state climatologist for MU Extension, says heavy May rains are common.

“May is climatologically the wettest month for Missouri,” he says.

Looking at the latest 30-year normals, using data from 1991 through 2020, May produces 5.39 inches of precipitation annually. April and June are tied for second, each producing 4.6 inches of rain. July is the fourth-wettest month on average, at 4.29 inches.