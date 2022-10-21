Late planting, soil variety mean harvest takes patience

HERMANN, Mo. — Brightly colored fall foliage formed the backdrop as Aaron and Kenneth Schmidt harvested a field of soybeans in southern Montgomery County near Hermann. Aaron Schmidt was running the grain trucks while his dad, Kenneth, was running the combine.

On Oct. 10, Aaron Schmidt said they had just started with corn harvest in the last week, having waited for their fields to dry down enough. He said that a short distance away on sandier soil, the corn harvest had started much earlier.

After starting with some corn, this was their first field of soybeans, Schmidt said.

Despite some weather challenges, such as cold weather during planting time and some dry spells in the summer, the crops were looking good.

“Honestly we’ve had a good year for everything,” he said. “Loutre stayed away from us this year.”

The Loutre River ran alongside the field of corn, but this year it and the nearby Missouri River had avoided causing major flooding during the growing season.

Schmidt said it was later than normal timing for starting harvest, but planting had been delayed.

“This year we had a late start,” he said. “We had a lot of rain in the spring.”

Schmidt said in the nearby Berger bottom, where the Missouri River flows near the town of Berger, there had been a lot of harvest progress. But he said the soil there put it on a different timeline for planting and for harvest.

“It depends on the soil,” he said.

The Schmidts had tested another field near the one they were harvesting, and it was still at 22% moisture. It was a year of needing patience at harvest time.

But this field was ready, and harvest in east central Missouri was in full swing.