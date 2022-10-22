Lucky growing season followed by clear harvest

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — On a perfect fall day in Livingston County, field after field saw farmers at work getting the crop harvested. It was a late September day, and the forecast looked good for harvest for several days ahead.

Connor Ruoff was driving the grain cart, which was rapidly filling up as the corn had been producing good yields.

“It’s been pretty good yield-wise,” he said. “It’s averaging about 220 bushels per acre.”

Ruoff knows farming has its ups and downs, and years like this were something to be appreciated.

“It makes up for the bad years,” he said with a smile.

Ruoff said it had been a good growing year in north central Missouri, with timely rains providing relief anytime heat stress began to mount.

“It was perfect,” he said. “Couldn’t have been any better. Soon as we started needing a rain, we’d get an inch.”

That day in the field was Sept. 28, a Wednesday, the middle of Ruoff’s second week harvesting corn. Since starting corn harvest a week and a half prior, at a fairly regular time, the pace of fields getting dry enough to harvest had been somewhat uneven.

“The first week it dried down a lot, but this week it’s been slow,” he said.

Soybean harvest started for Ruoff in October, as fields gradually got ready, but he said it was still too early to tell on yields until more fields were harvested. But he was optimistic about them.

“They look good,” he said. “Beans are hard to tell till you get to combining.”

October had provided more clear, sunny weather for drying down crops and harvesting. Back on that late-September day, Ruoff looked forward to a long stretch of a lot of crops in the area coming out of fields.

“It’s been a good harvest,” he said. “It looks like the 10-day forecast, there’s no rain.”