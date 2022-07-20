Missouri farmers battle drought in some areas

Throughout July, drought has been growing in Missouri, as hot, sunny, breezy days have dried out fields and pastures while rains have been fairly spotty and localized, if they show up at all.

Will Spargo farms in Butler and Ripley counties in southeast Missouri, and he says his area is dealing with a long-term lack of rain.

“In our immediate area, we haven’t had a good general rain since May 23 or 24,” he says.

His farm is essentially all irrigated, but the heat has put stress on irrigation equipment, and the high price of fuel makes irrigating more costly than past years. Also, the edges of fields have shown the impact of the weather pattern.

“The borders of the fields where we can’t irrigate, the corn has just gave up,” Spargo says. “Some of it has died and fallen over.”

The irrigation has been a crucial factor this year, he says.

“The crop looks good where the water is across it,” Spargo says.

But rainy weather also had an impacts on crops in the area.

“We received way too much rain early in the year,” he says. “There are some holes in corn fields. Several bean fields don’t look the best and were planted late.”

Many farmers are experiencing the growing alarm of looking at long-range forecasts and seeing a seemingly endless lineup of hot, sunny days. Spargo says his area is projecting to receive above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation as he looks at the forecast.

“There’s been a high-pressure system sitting over the middle of the country for a month and a half,” he says.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released July 14, 40.51% of Missouri is officially in drought conditions, spread over much of southern Missouri and some of the central and west central parts of the state. About another one-fifth of the state is considered “abnormally dry,” meaning 62.59% of Missouri is either abnormally dry or in drought.

Northern Missouri is currently spared from drought, although all farmers will continue to watch the forecasts through the hot summer months.

Jade Morgan farms in Barton County in southwest Missouri. Speaking on July 11, he says crops were getting closer to a tipping point in his area.

“This week will be critical in southwest Missouri,” he says. “We are very dry in most areas. … We’re expecting pollination issues with several acres of corn. Fingers crossed soybeans stay looking decent and hold on for a rain.”

According to the USDA Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released July 11, the state’s corn was rated 10% excellent, 50% good, 32% fair, 6% poor and 2% very poor.

Missouri’s soybeans were rated 7% excellent, 44% good, 38% fair, 9% poor and 2% very poor.

Spargo is hopeful for rain to provide some relief.

“It would be really nice,” he says.