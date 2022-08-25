Missouri sees weather variety as harvest draws closer

Some areas of Missouri continue to battle drought conditions, even as other regions have received significant summer rainfall. August has provided some areas with more rainfall and others much less during a month when precipitation is crucial for soybean yields.

Some areas have even seen historic rains this summer. Kyle Schroer farms in Lincoln County in east central Missouri. July was a hot and dry month and crops were showing heat stress, then a massive rain hit the area at the end of July.

Schroer says his farm received over 10 inches of rain, including 9.5 inches in a 12-hour span.

“Who would’ve thought it would go from one extreme to the other within six hours,” he says. “I saw water in places I never would have thought I’d see it.”

Schroer says some fields were flooded and a total loss from the historic rain. But the moisture did ultimately help a lot of crops facing heat stress, and it seemed to usher in a cooler, wetter weather pattern, which has benefitted the crops.

“Crops are looking good with the rain and cool weather we’ve had,” he says.

While many parts of Missouri have received abundant rainfall, about three-fifths of the state was facing either abnormally dry or drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Aug. 18. The drought conditions were concentrated in southern Missouri, as well as parts of central and west central Missouri.

According to the Drought Monitor, 60% of the state was abnormally dry or in drought, and 36% of the state was in official drought conditions. Also, 19% of the state was in level 2, “Severe” drought or worse, and 2.4% were in level 3, “Extreme” drought.

The dry conditions have affected pastures as well as crops. Many producers have reported lower hay yields, even as some have had to turn to feeding hay during the drought as pastures couldn’t keep up. Tim Schnakenberg, University of Missouri agronomist based at Galena, says producers should look to stockpile tall fescue if possible. He says they can set aside some of their best fescue pastures, apply nitrogen, and let them grow during fall grazing months to provide forage for later.

“If there was ever a year to focus on stockpiled tall fescue, this is it,” he says.

Schnakenberg does caution producers to monitor for fescue endophyte issues in nitrogen- applied pastures in the fall.

Overall, Missouri’s crops have been hanging tough despite challenging conditions in many areas. However, the effects of hot, dry weather have crept into crop condition ratings.

According to the USDA Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released Aug. 15, the state’s corn crop was rated 8% excellent, 38% good, 26% fair, 16% poor and 12% very poor. Last year at the same time, only 5% of the corn crop was poor and only 2% very poor, with 67% in the good and excellent categories.

According to the same report, Missouri’s soybean crop was rated 8% excellent, 38% good, 32% fair, 16% poor and 6% very poor. Again, these ratings were worse than the same period a year ago, when only 6% of the crop was in the poor and very poor categories, 56% was rated good, and 9% was rated excellent.