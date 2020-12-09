MU agronomist shares N research

This year’s University of Missouri Crop Management Conference had a different look due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the annual get together in Columbia, the conference was held online, but virtual conference attendees still got to hear about key topics in agriculture.

MU agronomist Peter Scharf talked about his decades of nitrogen research, taking a look at the importance of nitrogen application timing and rates.

He started by talking about nitrogen timing. Scharf said his research indicates fall nitrogen applications for corn do not have a significant impact. They don’t provide a payback for the extra trip.

“Early nitrogen is not a big deal,” he said. “This is controversial. A lot of people don’t agree with that.”

Yield trials with and without fall nitrogen applications are virtually the same, Scharf said.

He said people are concerned about early nitrogen stress in corn, although it is a myth that stress can reduce rows.

“Genetics determines row numbers,” Scharf said.

He referenced a test site with 11 years of continuous corn without nitrogen — a situation with greater nitrogen deficiency than farmers’ fields would ever have. By year 11 the corn was 135 bushels behind the best treatment methods for crops, but only 0.3 rows behind.

As for wheat, Scharf said the crop needs nitrogen in the fall, but it often doesn’t need much beyond what is in the soil.

“It’s already there,” he said. “The fall (application) is not important; what that means is what’s there is usually enough.”