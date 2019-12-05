The University of Missouri’s Variety Testing Program has been providing farmers with information since 1937. It started with corn yield testing, and the university has continued testing corn hybrids in fields across the state.
Bill Wiebold, an MU professor and director of the program, says this year’s tests faced tough weather conditions like many Missouri farmers.
“Our plots are placed where you farm,” he says. “They have the soils and weather conditions your fields have. The MU Variety Testing Program is on-farm research in the truest sense of the word. Most of our locations are on farmer fields in your communities. Several locations are MU farms.”
The MU corn program had several test plots lost or moved due to wet weather.
“Missouri farmers experienced unprecedented delays and prevented plantings this year,” Wiebold says. “Unfortunately, we lost several locations because of weather.”
The program lost test sites at Albany, Foley, Laddonia irrigated, Lamar non-irrigated, Lamar irrigated, Garden City irrigated and Blodgett. Researchers also had to move the Craig test site to Rock Port, and move the
Adrian non-irrigated site to Garden City.
This year, Missouri’s top intended corn acres that were prevented from being planted were seen in Ste. Genevieve (74%), St. Louis (73%), Mississippi (62%), St. Charles (56%) and Holt (54%) counties.
The 2019 MU corn testing program included irrigated and non-irrigated plots divided into North, Central, Southwest and Southeast regions:
North
The North region had all non-irrigated test sites, located at Canton, Rock Port, Mooresville and Novelty.
For the four sites in the region, Midland 770PR DG had the highest average yield at 251.8 bushels per acre. LG Seeds LG5643VT2RIB had the highest total recorded at any site in the region, with 275.7 bu./acre at Rock Port.
Central
The Central region had non-irrigated sites at Columbia, Henrietta, Norborne and Truxton. It also had an irrigated test site at Columbia.
For the non-irrigated sites in the region, NK Brand NK1082-3330A had the highest average yield at 254.7 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any non-irrigated site in the region was Nutech Seed 5FB-2213AM with 300.5 bu./acre at Truxton.
At the irrigated test site in Columbia, Dyna-Gro D55VC80 had the highest yield with 297.7 bu./acre.
Southwest
The Southwest region had non-irrigated sites at Garden City and Urich, and an irrigated test site at Adrian.
For the non-irrigated sites in the region, Dekalb DKC67-44 had the highest average yield with 195.1 bu./acre. Midland 669PR had the highest yield recorded at any non-irrigated site in the region, with 209.5 bu./acre at Garden City.
At the irrigated test site at Adrian, Nutech Seed 75G1AM had the highest yield, with 261.5 bu./acre.
Southeast
The Southeast region had irrigated test sites at Charleston, Fisk and Portageville. For these sites, MFA MorCorn 4457 VT2P RIB had the highest average yield at 233.4 bu./acre. AgriGold A6544VT2RIB had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 265.1 bu./acre at Portageville.