MU corn tests show good yields despite weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri’s Variety Testing Program dealt with some weather challenges this year, with some planting delays and replanting, as well as a few areas that got a little dry this summer.
Bill Wiebold, director of the MU Variety Testing Program, says the yield tests reflect the actual conditions Missouri farmers face, and it can be useful to see how different hybrids fare in a variety of weather and growing conditions.
“We saw the same weather that farmers did, so it kind of varied from plot to plot,” he says. “We had to delay some planting. We had to replant some corn for sure.”
MU began the corn testing program in the mid-1930s, and first published results in 1937.
Wiebold says the test plots saw a lot of variety in conditions, with some areas south of Kansas City seeing extremely high rainfall totals in short periods of time, while some pockets had dry stretches during the summer.
“We had some problems in the spring (getting crops planted), and then some areas where it was too dry,” Wiebold says.
The corn hybrid testing overall showed better yields than he was anticipating.
“Even in some of our replant areas, we got good yields,” Wiebold says.
The program was able to get data from every site in the state, which he says does not happen too often, as weather can cause issues getting accurate, fair data.
“We got data from every site, and that’s fairly rare in this state,” Wiebold says.
Some of the test sites are at research farms, but most of them are just in farmers’ fields, so the results reflect regular growing practices.
“Most of our sites are farmer fields,” Wiebold says. “They’re managed the way farmers manage fields.”
The tests included irrigated and non-irrigated plots divided into regions.
North
The north region had all non-irrigated sites, located in Albany, Canton, Mooresville, Novelty and Rock Port.
For the five sites in the region, Nutech Seed 68A7AM had the highest average yield at 247.3 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was FS InVISION 6595V RIB with 283.9 bu./acre at Mooresville.
Central
The Central region had non-irrigated test sites at Columbia, Henrietta, Norborne, Vandalia and Truxton. Two hybrids were severely damaged at Columbia, so the results from Columbia were not included in the region mean.
For the four sites in the region included in the region mean, Nutech Seed 68A7AM had the highest average yield at 262.6 bu./acre, and the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 322.2 bu./acre at Henrietta.
Southwest
The Southwest region had non-irrigated test sites at Garden City, Lamar and Urich. The region had irrigated test sites at Garden City, Lamar and Nevada.
For the three non-irrigated test sites in the region, Midland Genetics 570PR had the highest average yield at 183.2 bu./acre. Nutech Seed had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 215.8 bu./acre at Lamar.
For the three irrigated test sites in the region, Midland Genetics 801PR had the highest average yield with 202.2 bu./acre. Nutech Seed 72D4AM had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 223.9 bu./acre at Nevada.
Southeast
The Southeast region had all irrigated test sites, located at Portageville, Dexter, Fisk and Charleston.
For the four sites in the region, AgriGold A6544VT2RIB had the highest average yield with 288.1 bu./acre. Dyna-Gro D54VC34 had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 347.4 bu./acre at Dexter.