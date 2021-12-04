MU corn tests show good yields despite weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri’s Variety Testing Program dealt with some weather challenges this year, with some planting delays and replanting, as well as a few areas that got a little dry this summer.

Bill Wiebold, director of the MU Variety Testing Program, says the yield tests reflect the actual conditions Missouri farmers face, and it can be useful to see how different hybrids fare in a variety of weather and growing conditions.

“We saw the same weather that farmers did, so it kind of varied from plot to plot,” he says. “We had to delay some planting. We had to replant some corn for sure.”

MU began the corn testing program in the mid-1930s, and first published results in 1937.

Wiebold says the test plots saw a lot of variety in conditions, with some areas south of Kansas City seeing extremely high rainfall totals in short periods of time, while some pockets had dry stretches during the summer.

“We had some problems in the spring (getting crops planted), and then some areas where it was too dry,” Wiebold says.

The corn hybrid testing overall showed better yields than he was anticipating.

“Even in some of our replant areas, we got good yields,” Wiebold says.

The program was able to get data from every site in the state, which he says does not happen too often, as weather can cause issues getting accurate, fair data.

“We got data from every site, and that’s fairly rare in this state,” Wiebold says.

Some of the test sites are at research farms, but most of them are just in farmers’ fields, so the results reflect regular growing practices.